Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Filed under:

LIVE

Nintendo Direct February 2024: all the news and trailers

By Ash Parrish, a reporter who has covered the business, culture, and communities of video games for seven years. Previously, she worked at Kotaku.

Share this story

This year’s first Nintendo Direct is coming in a bit late. Instead of taking place within the first two weeks of February as it had in years past, the event is happening Wednesday, February 21st, possibly because the company has some news about some games from some other publishers. In the Direct announcement, Nintendo said it would share news on games, “coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.”

At long last, this Direct will finally (probably) let us know when to expect Hi-Fi Rush to arrive on the Switch. Please. It’s been weeks. Pentiment, the 16th-century murder mystery / illuminated manuscript, is also one of the games rumored to be making the jump from Xbox to the Switch. Here’s all the news from Nintendo’s first Direct of 2024.

  • Ash Parrish

    Feb 19

    Ash Parrish

    Nintendo will announce part of its 2024 Switch lineup later this week

    Nintendo’s logo
    Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

    This year’s first Direct will take place Wednesday morning at 9AM ET, and, according to Nintendo, the 25-minute presentation will feature Switch games “coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.”

    We didn’t need to consult the video game oracles to know a Nintendo Direct was on the way. Not only have Microsoft and PlayStation shared their upcoming release schedules, but taking a look at the dates of the last handful of Directs revealed that Nintendo is fond of the first week of February.

    Read Article >