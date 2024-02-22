Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: all the news and updates

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches February 29th and has built up a massive, meteor-sized hype train in its wake. In February, PlayStation devoted an entire State of Play to the game, showing off 11 minutes of gameplay before announcing a demo.
The demo takes place during the infamous Nibelheim incident, giving players the chance to control both Cloud and Sephiroth before the silver-haired psychopath got into the matches. On February 21st, Square Enix updated the demo to add portions of the Junon region, the part of the game famous for when Cloud was able to brush up on his color guard routines. But one question yet remains: how will Rebirth handle one of the most infamous scenes in RPG history?
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a modern open-world RPG with the soul of 1997
Here’s something I never thought I’d say: the original Final Fantasy VII was too short. I’ve played through the classic RPG, which spans three discs and more than 30 hours, multiple times and always thought I largely understood it. And yet I now realize that various elements of its convoluted plot have actually escaped me. So here I am, a few decades later, and I finally understand (most of) what the hell is going on — and that’s because of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.Read Article >
It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the second part in a planned trilogy that reimagines and expands upon the 1997 original. It’s a game that introduces a huge open world to the franchise and further fleshes out some key plot points and moments, while adding whole new elements to the experience. Not every addition is welcome — there’s definitely some filler here — but Rebirth fills out the middle of FF7’s story in a way that makes it deeper and easier to grasp.
That’s Briana White, who voices Aerith in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. “Everyone has a theory,” she told The New York Times.
Also, TIL Broadway actor Lea Salonga, singing voice of Jasmine and Mulan, is a huge Final Fantasy fan.
Correction: Salonga was the singing voice of Mulan; lines were voiced by Ming-Na Wen.
Feb 14The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is getting a graphics update.
After the FFVII Rebirth demo arrived last week, some players complained of “early PS3” era textures while playing in its default 1440p performance mode instead of the higher quality Graphics mode.
Now Square Enix says that a planned “part two” update adding a Junon episode area to the demo on February 21st will also bring improved graphics for performance mode, which will be included in the retail game when it’s released on the 29th.
Watch 11 minutes of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gameplay features — and the final trailer
Cosmo Canyon. Nibelheim. Dolphin racing. Vincent Valentine. A one-winged Sephiroth. Marlene’s dad Dyne. Mini-game after mini-game after mini-game to play. “The world will be saved, but will you?” asks the game’s trailer, with almost zero subtlety that the events of this game will determine Aerith’s infamous fate.Read Article >
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming February 29th, and both Sony and Square Enix want to make damn sure that fans know this game is a can’t-miss event — even though it’s not the conclusion to the remake of Final Fantasy VII and will have another game following it.
- The FFVII Rebirth playable demo is now live.
We heard it was coming, and Sony says it’s out today. Here it is. don’t download the old Remake demo by accident!
You can replay Sony’s entire video reveal now: it goes over loads of activities and regions to expect from the game, including Junon, Corel, Costa Del Sol, Cosmo Canyon, and Shinra Manor. Apparently, the game will “ultimately decide Aerith’s fate.”
- Glad to see Final Fantasy VII’s graphics are still up to snuff!
I kid — these blocky homages to the original game are just for unlockables and mini-games. FFVII Rebirth will have your choice of 4K or 60fps modes.
Sony just let slip a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth playable demo is imminent
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is nearly here. It’s coming February 29th, and yes, we will find out what happens to Aerith unless the game’s producer was playing us. But we won’t have to wait that long to get a taste, because Sony will release a playable demo as soon as tomorrow, February 6th.Read Article >
That’s the word from Wario64, who spotted a trailer for the demo on PlayStation Network, one you can watch below — and the news that the demo will let you “step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode.”
We’re exactly a month out from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which means fans only have one question on their minds: what is going to happen to Aerith? This quote from producer Yoshinori Kitase doesn’t clear things up much, but it does make me even more curious about how they’re approaching this iconic moment:
Aerith’s fate is one of the most important themes in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s story. I really want people to play the game and feel it directly, so I will not say too much here, but when comparing this scene to how it was presented in the original, I am confident that the audience will feel a great breadth of emotion from the extra level of detail in how the characters are portrayed.
Before there was Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth there was Advent Children, a CG movie that served as a sequel to the original game from 1997. It’s a bit of a, let’s say, acquired taste, but if you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, Square Enix is bringing it to select US theaters on February 21st and 22nd.
The new Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth trailer at the Game Awards gave us our first full look at the re-”vamped” design for the fan-favorite character Vincent Valentine, alongside these stills posted to X.
Between this and Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor Neil Newbon winning Best Performance for his portrayal of the bloodthirsty Astarion, edgy goths and vampire lovers had plenty to celebrate yesterday.