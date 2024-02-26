Supreme Court hears arguments on the future of online speech: all the news

A pair of Supreme Court cases whose arguments are being held Monday will influence the future of online speech and the limits of future tech regulation.
In Moody v. NetChoice and NetChoice v. Paxton, the court will decide on whether laws governing social media from Florida and Texas would violate the First Amendment by compelling the companies to host speech, even when they don’t want to. The laws were passed in 2021, after former President Donald Trump’s ouster from mainstream platforms following the insurrection on January 6th. They also resulted from long-held grievances from conservatives about what they view as social media censorship of their viewpoints.
The justices will determine whether social media platforms are more akin to newspapers that have the freedom to exercise editorial judgement, or like shopping malls that serve as gathering places for the public and can be made to host demonstrations. The outcome could impact not just big tech companies but nonprofit efforts like Wikipedia and more traditional publishing companies.
TODAY, 5 minutes agoIt’s NetChoice’s time to is defend its arguments against the Florida law.
Paul Clement is arguing for NetChoice, saying Florida’s law violates the First Amendment “several times over.”
TODAY, 8 minutes agoCould Florida make a bookstore display books only in alphabetical order?
Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett asks if the law would impact how information is organized, not just whether it’s hosted. She asks if Florida could pass a law that requires a bookstore not to favor certain books in its display.
“Don’t all methods of organization represent some kind of judgement?” she asked.
Whitaker said “the question of organization is analytically distinct” from that of hosting and that despite prohibitions on shadow-banning (i.e. severely downranking content), platforms can organize content however they’d like.
TODAY, 9 minutes agoEtsy isn’t political? Ohh, boy.
Etsy keeps coming up as an example of a smaller user-generated content platform that could get hit by Florida’s law, and Whitaker keeps suggesting that its moderation is fundamentally non-speech-related and therefore irrelevant to the debate. As Platformer lays out, that’s simply not true — Etsy’s moderation of speech around Israel and Palestine has in fact been incredibly fraught.
TODAY, 15 minutes agoWhitaker explains why social media companies can be treated like wireless carriers.
In an exchange with conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, Whitaker explained why it’s appropriate to compare the social media companies to common carriers like wireless carriers, who can be prevented from silencing speech.
The “principle function of a social media site is to enable communication,” Whitaker said, adding that the more public forum social media platforms tend to host doesn’t change that.
Verizon wouldn’t be allowed to censor a conference call more than a one-to-one call, he said.
TODAY, 15 minutes agoAmy Coney Barrett: “If you have an algorithm do it, is that not speech?”
Coney Barrett asks whether automated decisions are fundamentally different from conventional editorial judgments. Whitaker tries to bring up Twitter v. Taamneh, in which sites said their automation in a particular case (involving terrorism) didn’t present a viewpoint.
Coney Barrett smacks that down, saying whatever happened in that case, it’s clearly not the argument sites are making here. Whitaker won’t let it go and keeps saying they’re “neutral” ways to organize information — but the justice seems skeptical.
TODAY, 22 minutes agoKavanaugh: “Do you agree ‘by the government’ is what the First Amendment is targeting?”
Brett Kavanaugh notes Whitaker’s opening statement doesn’t mention that the First Amendment is conventionally focused on government suppression of speech, not private speech decisions. Whitaker says there’s still a larger First Amendment interest in protecting freedom of speech from censorship by other parties.
TODAY, 28 minutes agoJustices keep pointing out that lots of online moderation involves editorial judgment calls, and there’s a huge variety of sites online.
Clarence Thomas complains that there’s a lack of specificity in the discussion about what’s covered, and Samuel Alito pushes on whether the law could regulate “expressive” conduct that should deserve First Amendment protection.
Overall, justices are (understandably) focusing a lot whether these companies are really presenting themselves as “open for business” to all comers, or whether they’re making newspaper-like judgments — Kagan asks why banning these editorial-style judgments is not, as she puts it, a “classic First Amendment violation.”
TODAY, 34 minutes agoGorsuch asks if the court will need to look at Section 230 to decide this case.
Whitaker said that the preemption of tech’s legal liability shield for hosting or moderating users’ content won’t “dispose of the case.” Gorsuch suggested he would return back to this topic later on.
TODAY, 38 minutes agoJustice Kavanaugh: Could the government regulate movie theaters and bookstores like it could Facebook?
Brett Kavanaugh asks Florida attorney Whitaker about one ongoing question from critics: would saying the First Amendment doesn’t prevent forced speech on websites undercut the rights of all kinds of other businesses that deal with speech?
Whitaker says no, but Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson picks up the question — asking exactly how the law would pick its targets consistently.
TODAY, 38 minutes agoKagan points to the motivation behind the content moderation laws.
Liberal Justice Elena Kagan alluded to what brought the Florida content moderation law about: platforms’ decisions to exclude speech of anti-vaxxers and insurrectionists.
“That’s what motivated these laws, isn’t it?” Kagan asked.
Whitaker earlier said common carriers have “always conducted their businesses” according to “general rules of decorum.” But he noted that “upwards of 99 percent of what goes on the platforms is basically passed through without review.”
TODAY, 56 minutes agoJustice Sotomayor: “This is so, so broad, it’s covering almost everything.”
“But the one thing I know about the internet is that its variety is infinite,” Sotomayor continues. “So at what point at a challenge like this one does the law become so generalized, so broad, so unspecific really that you bear the burden of coming in and telling us exactly what the sweep is?”
Florida solicitor general Henry Whitaker disagrees that the law is overbroad, saying it only regulates websites that “host user-generated content.” Sotomayor disagrees — bringing up sites like Etsy that are far smaller than the Facebooks and YouTubes of the world, and focus specifically on particular kinds of content. “They’re going to have to censor” to maintain those limits, Sotomayor says. Why shouldn’t they be able to do that?
TODAY, An hour agoArguments have begun in Moody v. NetChoice.
You can tune in directly on the Supreme Court’s site.Live Oral Argument Audio
[www.supremecourt.gov]
TODAY, Two hours agoWe’re an hour away from the Supreme Court’s politically complicated online moderation fight.
Texas and Florida’s anti-moderation laws are explicitly pro-Republican, but as my colleague Lauren laid out last week, the lawsuits over them could have bigger tech regulation fallout. While we’re waiting for oral arguments to start, check out The Atlantic and The New Republic for a couple of pieces on the states’ counterintuitive bipartisan appeal, plus some countertakes from Lawfare and Techdirt too.
Arguments begin at 10AM ET — you can listen in on the Supreme Court site directly, and I like the annotated C-SPAN feed too.
Feb 23
The Supreme Court is about to decide the future of online speech
Social media companies have long made their own rules about the content they allow on their sites. But a pair of cases set to be argued before the Supreme Court on Monday will test the limits of that freedom, examining whether they can be legally required to host users’ speech.Read Article >
The cases, Moody v. NetChoice and NetChoice v. Paxton, deal with the constitutionality of laws created in Florida and Texas, respectively. Though there are some differences between the two laws, both essentially limit the ability of large online platforms to curate or ban content on their sites, seeking to fight what lawmakers claim are rules that suppress conservative speech. This fight has reached the Supreme Court level in part because an appeals court in Florida declared that state’s version of the law unconstitutional, while a separate appeals court allowed the Texas law to stand, creating a legal rift.