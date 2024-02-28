Dive into the world of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem

The idea of trying to adapt Cixin Liu’s The Three-Body Problem for a Western audience sounds wild at first blush given how complex and deeply rooted in Chinese identity the book is. But every glimpse of Netflix’s new series based on the epic novel has made it feel like showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and executive producer Alexander Woo might have figured out a way to pull it off. Between the show’s focus on physics-defying mysteries, metaversal gaming, and humanity making first contact with otherworldly beings, Netflix’s 3 Body Problem seems poised to capture viewers’ imaginations with a fascinating, larger-than-life story.

3 Body Problem has been on The Verge’s radar from the moment Netflix first announced it, and we’ll have even more updates, reviews, and interviews to share as we get closer to the show’s March 21st release date. And given how much more there is to this tale beyond the first book, you’re probably going to want to keep an eye on this feed for even more news about potential future seasons of the show.