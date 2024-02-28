Apple is turning William Gibson’s Neuromancer into a TV series

Another sci-fi adaptation is making its way to Apple TV Plus. The streamer announced that it’s adapting William Gibson’s seminal cyberpunk novel Neuromancer into a 10-episode series. Graham Roland (Lost, Jack Ryan) will serve as showrunner, while JD Dillard (Utopia) will direct the first episode. (Both will also be executive producers on the series.)

That’s about all we know right now. There are no details on when the series might start streaming or who will star. In a press release, Apple said that the show “will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.”