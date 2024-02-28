Apple is turning William Gibson’s Neuromancer into a TV series

Another sci-fi adaptation is making its way to Apple TV Plus. The streamer announced that it’s adapting William Gibson’s seminal cyberpunk novel Neuromancer into a 10-episode series. Graham Roland (Lost, Jack Ryan) will serve as showrunner, while JD Dillard (Utopia) will direct the first episode. (Both will also be executive producers on the series.)
That’s about all we know right now. There are no details on when the series might start streaming or who will star. In a press release, Apple said that the show “will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.”
This is also not the first adaptation of Neuromancer, which originally came out 1984 as Gibson’s debut novel. Its been turned into a video game, a graphic novel, and is reportedly being made into a movie as well. (In 2022, Amazon adapted another Gibson novel — The Peripheral — into a live-action streaming series.)
Whenever it does premiere, Neuromancer will join an ever-growing lineup of sci-fi on Apple TV Plus. So far that has included series like Foundation, For All Mankind, Silo, Invasion, Monarch, and Constellation, which premiered earlier this month. An adaptation of Martha Wells’ The Murderbot Diaries is also in the works, starring Alexander Skarsgård.