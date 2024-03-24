Where to preorder Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (and what’s included)

We spent much of the time following Elden Ring’s launch begging FromSoftware to expand the universe of its latest Game of the Year award-worthy soulslike. By now, you’ll realize our prayers were answered. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will launch on June 21st for the PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC. It takes place in a whole new area separate from the game’s standard map, one filled with new stories, characters, and bosses to slay. It sounds full enough to be a standalone game, but alas, you’ll need the base game to enjoy the $39.99 expansion.

When it comes to purchasing options, Shadow of the Erdtree is not your average piece of downloadable content — there are preorder bonuses, physical bundles, and special editions with collector’s items to complete the experience. It can be confusing to figure out what you get with each version, so below, we’ve detailed all of the various Shadow of the Erdtree preorder options and what you’ll acquire with each.

Preordering the standard edition of Shadow of the Erdtree

You can currently preorder the standard edition of Shadow of the Erdtree digitally for the PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC via Steam for $39.99. All preorders come with a bonus gesture that you can use in-game.

As of writing, the PlayStation Store doesn’t currently list the base PS4 version of Shadow of the Erdtree; however, some of the bundles in the PlayStation Store do show PS4 availability alongside PS5, and we’ve called those out below, where available. We’ve also contacted Bandai Namco to clarify some confusion surrounding Erdtree’s PS4 release.

Preordering the premium edition of Shadow of the Erdtree

For $49.99, you can preorder the Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle, which includes a digital art book and soundtrack, in addition to the standard bonus gesture. The premium version is available for the PS5, Xbox, and Steam on PC.

Preordering Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition

As expected, you’ll need the base game to play Shadow of the Erdtree. If you don’t already have it, you can purchase Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, which bundles the original game, the digital soundtrack, and a digital art book for one $79.99 purchase.

Preordering Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition

The deluxe edition of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is another bundle that adds the base game and DLC to your library with a single $99.99 purchase, but it also nets you the digital art books and soundtracks for both. It’s available digitally for PlayStation and Xbox.

Preordering Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition

Alright, this is the big one for Elden Ring’s most passionate players. The $249.99 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition doesn’t include the base game — a bummer, given the price — but you do get a code to redeem the DLC and its digital soundtrack, along with a couple of physical items to enjoy.

The physical goods include a 40-page hardcover art book and an 18-inch figurine of Messmer the Impaler, aka a red-caped boss from the DLC who wields a menacing staff and commands a horde of serpents. You can currently preorder it for the PS5, Xbox, or PC exclusively from Bandai Namco’s online storefront.

Preordering Messmer the Impaler’s collectible helmet

If the Messmer figurine that comes with the collector’s edition isn’t enough, you can add a display replica of his helmet, which Bandai Namco is selling for $189.99. The helmet doesn’t come with anything except the helmet and a stand for showcasing it, so you’ll still need to purchase one of the bundles above if you want Shadow of the Erdtree.