You can now preorder the new M3-powered MacBook Air

There’s a new MacBook in town. Following months of rumors, Apple has announced a new pair of entry-level laptops, both equipped with Apple’s latest M3 chip. The 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air will start shipping on Friday, March 8th, but you can preorder them from Apple beginning today from $1,099 and $1,299, respectively.

According to Apple, the M3-powered MacBook Airs are “up to 60 percent faster” than the now-discontinued M1 MacBook Air, which is a claim we’ve yet to test. Thanks to the new chip, the laptops also feature an improved 16-core Neural Engine that can “run optimized AI models,” along with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. They both include a Liquid Retina display and up to 500 nits of brightness, as well as MagSafe charging and two Thunderbolt ports.

Along with the GPU upgrades, both laptops support up to two external displays when closed. They’re also more futureproof and support faster download speeds thanks to Wi-Fi 6E and a 6GHz band, and they come in four colors: starlight, space gray, silver, and midnight. The latter shade is built with an anodization seal that should reduce fingerprints — something that plagued the previous midnight models.

Where to preorder the 13-inch MacBook Air

You can currently preorder the 13-inch MacBook Air directly from Apple starting at $1,099 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. You can get it with an upgraded 512GB of storage for $1,299, 1TB of storage for $1,499, or with 2TB of storage for $1,899. Alternatively, you can buy it with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,299, or you can combine the extra RAM with 512GB of storage for $1,499, 1TB of storage for $1,699, or 2TB of storage for $2,099.

You can also choose to configure the 13-inch laptop with 24GB of RAM. That starts at $1,499 for 256GB of storage, or you can buy it with 512GB of storage for $1,699. The 24GB laptops are also available with 1TB of storage for $1,899 or 2TB of storage for $2,299.

One thing to note is that the laptops come with different power adapters. Most upgraded versions come with the option of a 70W adapter included in the price. The base model, however, currently only ships with a 30W USB-C power adapter, though you can upgrade to a 35W dual-port adapter or a 70W adapter for $20 more.

Where to preorder the 15-inch MacBook Air

The 15-inch MacBook Air is almost identical to the 13-inch model but is outfitted with a larger, sharper display. It also sports a six-speaker sound system, as opposed to four-speaker array, and is slightly heavier than the 13-inch model.

Like the 13-inch Air, the base 15-inch Air is available for preorder from Apple starting at $1,299 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage; it comes with your choice of a 35W dual-port adapter or 70W adapter. You can also buy the 8GB RAM base model with an upgraded 512GB of storage for $1,499, 1TB of storage for $1,699, or 2TB of storage for $2,099.