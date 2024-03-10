Oscars 2024: all the latest from the biggest night in film

Last year’s Academy Awards were dominated by Everything Everywhere all at Once, which took home seven awards including Best Picture. And the 2024 edition of the Oscars has the potential for a similar narrative. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has the best chance of stealing the show, leading the way with a total of 13 nominations, but Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things (11 nominations) and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (10 nominations) are also good bets.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie could make some noise as well, with eight noms including Best Picture. There are also the streaming services to keep an eye on (Netflix has a hefty 18 nominations, led by Maestro) and a few intriguing categories, like whether Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron takes home the statue for best animated feature film. Which is all to say there are some good storylines to follow this year.