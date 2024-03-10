Oscars 2024: all the latest from the biggest night in film

Last year’s Academy Awards were dominated by Everything Everywhere all at Once, which took home seven awards including Best Picture. And the 2024 edition of the Oscars has the potential for a similar narrative. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has the best chance of stealing the show, leading the way with a total of 13 nominations, but Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things (11 nominations) and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (10 nominations) are also good bets.
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie could make some noise as well, with eight noms including Best Picture. There are also the streaming services to keep an eye on (Netflix has a hefty 18 nominations, led by Maestro) and a few intriguing categories, like whether Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron takes home the statue for best animated feature film. Which is all to say there are some good storylines to follow this year.
The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10th at 7PM ET — but you can keep up with all of the winners and major developments right here.
Highlights
TODAY, 1:00 PM UTC
How to watch the 2024 Academy Awards
Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will gather in the Dolby Theatre tonight for the 96th annual Academy Awards. It’s a sign things are starting to get back to normal following last year’s monthslong writers and actors strikes.Read Article >
In between the award announcements, we’ll also get to see performances from several artists — including Ryan Gosling. If you want to see what this year’s ceremony has to offer, and also find out which film takes away the most Oscars, here’s what you need to know about tuning in.
Mar 9The Holdovers has five Oscar nominations... and one accusation of plagiarism.
On the eve of the 2024 Academy Awards, Variety reports that a screenwriter, Simon Stephenson (Luca, Wonka, Paddington 2), has leveled accusations that the screenplay for Alexander Payne’s movie The Holdovers is “plagiarised line-by-line” from Stephenson’s unproduced screenplay Frisco.
At the heart of Stephenson’s complaint is the contention that Payne had the “Frisco” script in both 2013 and again in late 2019, right before Payne approached Hemingson about collaborating on a project. That contention seems to be backed up by emails involving several Hollywood agencies and producers.
In addition to a nomination for the Best Picture prize, The Holdovers has also been nominated for best original screenplay.
Mar 5
This year’s Oscar documentary nominees are terrific, and you can stream them all
The last few years have been boom times for two distinct documentary formats you’ll find plastered across streamers. The first is more akin to reality TV than anything else, often about a salacious crime or recent tabloid story, cutting between interviews with primary sources and experts and archival footage. The second of these genres — the celebrity documentary — is the glossier of the two. It’s usually well-shot and offers a veneer of intimacy with its subject… who grants the camera meaningful access to their life but more often than not is either an executive producer of the project or has some kind of quiet right of approval.Read Article >
This year’s slate of nominees for Best Documentary Feature Film are a round rejection of mass appeal. Taken together, they mark a return to a pre-streaming era with films about people you don’t yet know (and one Ugandan pop star turned politician). And though these nominations haven’t come without controversy, with some in the industry who claim they’re a resentful response to a certain kind of success, they’re exactly the films we need in this moment, each pushing the art of nonfiction storytelling forward in different ways. All are available to stream and worth your time.
Jan 23
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon are the ones to watch
The Golden Globes made it pretty clear that unexpected upsets weren’t out of the question during this year’s entertainment awards season, and the 2024 Oscars are going to be packed with opportunities for the Academy to surprise us with its votes.Read Article >
During a brief livestream this morning, actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, and while the presentation began with an unexpected Best Supporting Actor nomination for Sterling K. Brown’s performance in American Fiction, this year’s crop of buzzy frontrunners still loomed large in the overall pool of potential winners. The nomination for Brown, Jeffrey Wright’s Best Actor nod, and nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, and Best Picture ultimately brought American Fiction’s potential Oscar tally up to five.