The first trailer for Netflix’s Atlas turns Jennifer Lopez into a mech pilot

It’s been a while since we had a really satisfying live-action feature focused on people piloting futuristic robots, but the first trailer for Netflix’s Atlas from director Brad Peyton makes it seem like it could be the mech genre’s next big splash.

Set in a wild future where humanity’s begun using massive AI-powered robots to wage war, Atlas tells the story of how data analyst Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez) is forced to work with a renegade machine to save the Earth. Despite the mechs’ widespread use throughout the world, Shepherd cannot shake her deep distrust for the thinking machines, which appear to be designed to operate autonomously or under the control of a human pilot.

But when Shepherd’s tapped to become part of a covert mission to take out a rogue mech, she finds herself thrust into danger that only a machine can protect her from. Though Atlas’ new trailer makes it hard to get a sense of the film’s plot or scope, it’s clear that Peyton and cinematographer John Schwartzman are going for an epic vibe judging from shots of Atlas plummeting to the ground in her robot from an exploding ship.