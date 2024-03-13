Smart glasses are the future, but who will get there first?

While researching the history of smart glasses, I stumbled upon the August 1990 issue of Popular Mechanics. On page 48 was the Private Eye, which is credited as the world’s first wearable computer. What I’m sure the writer didn’t know at the time was that the very first line of the article would continue to describe smart glasses for nearly 30 years after it was written. It states, “Sometimes a company develops something so nifty that it takes a while before anyone figures out how to use it effectively.”