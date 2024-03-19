The Acolyte’s first trailer teases a deadly disturbance in the Force

All of Disney Plus’ Star Wars spinoff series have been focused on Jedi and other heroes aligned with the light side of the Force. But the first trailer for The Acolyte from executive producer Leslye Headland is a reminder that, in order for there to be true balance, sometimes darkness has to win.

Set in Star Wars’ High Republic era long before the events of The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte will tell the story of how a revered Jedi Master’s (Lee Jung-jae) investigation into a string of grisly murders brings him face-to-face with a lethal warrior (Amandla Stenberg) from his past. Stenberg’s character definitely seems like they might be the murderer in question as they pull knives on yet another Jedi (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a canteen on what appears to be a desert planet. Though Stenberg’s character doesn’t seem to be using the Force all that much, they’re skilled enough with blades to give multiple Jedi runs for their money in combat.