Captain America and Black Panther face off in the first trailer for 1943: Rise of Hydra

Epic’s State of Unreal keynote opened with a surprise: a first look at 1943: Rise of Hydra ,the new Marvel game from writer and director Amy Hennig, best known for her work on the Uncharted franchise. It features an “ensemble” of playable characters including Captain America and Black Panther, and is described as a “narrative-driven action-adventure game.”
Here’s how Marvel describes the set-up:
As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.
1943 was featured by Epic because it’s being built with the most current version of the Unreal Engine — 5.4 — and the trailer proved to be quite the visual showcase for the engine.
Hennig first announced her current studio, which is under the Skydance Media umbrella, in 2019. And while we haven’t seen a glimpse at any of the studio’s works until now, it’s clear that the team was busy: in 2021 the Marvel game was announced, and in 2022 a Star Wars title. Both titles are part of a growing lineup of big-budget games from Disney, which has enlisted developers like Insomniac, Quantic Dream, Ubisoft, Bethesda, Respawn, Arkane, and others to revive its gaming efforts.
1943: Rise of Hydra is slated to launch in 2025.