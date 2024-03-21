DOJ v. Apple: everything you need to know

The US Department of Justice has filed a case against Apple for violating antitrust laws. More specifically, the case revolves around how Apple has used its locked-down ecosystem to build a monopoly on the iPhone.
The DOJ alleges that Apple blocks “super” apps, suppresses mobile cloud streaming services, blocks cross-platform messaging apps, limits third-party digital wallets, and even limits how well third-party smartwatches work on its platforms. This is also the third time that the DOJ has sued Apple for antitrust violations in the past 14 years.
This case is likely to have a widespread impact, and given how long the DOJ’s case against Microsoft in the ’90s lasted, it could be a while before we see a resolution.
TODAY, A minute agoApple benefited from DOJ’s Microsoft case.
Apple was a “significant beneficiary” of the DOJ’s suit against Microsoft more than 20 years ago, said Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division. “The remedy paved the way for Apple to launch iTunes, iPod and eventually the iPhone.”
He described the new suit as a way “to protect competition and innovation for the next generation of technology.”
TODAY, 5 minutes agoYou should read this epic story from 2000 on the Microsoft antitrust trial.
I reread this massive Wired piece this morning on the train, a propos of, you know, things. It’s an incredible tale of antitrust warfare, and it’s wild how much of what the DOJ said and did about Microsoft rhymes with today’s lawsuit against Apple.
I’d bet that Tim Cook saying “buy your mom an iPhone” will become an iconic legal phrase the way “cut off Netscape’s air supply” did 25 years ago.
TODAY, 5 minutes agoThe Apple suit echos DOJ’s earlier Microsoft challenge, DOJ says.
The new complaint “alleges hat Apple has engaged in many of the same tactics that Microsoft used,” Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer said, referencing the DOJ’s landmark antitrust case at the turn of the century.
TODAY, 9 minutes agoApple has maintained “a chokehold on competition,” Deputy AG says.
Apple has “smothered an entire industry” by shifting from “revolutionizing the smartphone market to stalling its advancement,” according to Lisa Monaco.
TODAY, 12 minutes agoApple doesn’t actually do everything for security, AG alleges.
Garland described how Apple “inserts itself into the process” of transactions through its digital wallets, when consumers may “prefer to share that information solely with their bank.”
“That is just one way in which Apple is willing to make the iPhone less secure and less private, in order to maintain its monopoly power,” Garland said.
Read the lawsuit: United States v. Apple
The US Department of Justice announced today that it’s suing Apple for illegally monopolizing the smartphone market and using its position “to extract more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses, and merchants.”Read Article >
In the 88-page suit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Justice Department alleges that Apple is using a variety of unfair tactics to entrench its market position and restrict innovation. These include blocking so-called “Super Apps,” which would make it easier for customers to switch between smartphone platforms, imposing an effective ban on cloud streaming services for content like games, degrading the experience for cross-platform messaging apps, restricting the compatibility of non-Apple smartwatches with its phones, and barring third-party developers from accessing the iPhone’s tap-to-pay feature to offer their own digital wallets.
TODAY, 17 minutes agoGarland takes on green texts.
The AG says it’s not just that the green texts between Android and iPhone devices are annoying, there’s also “limited functionality.”
“Videos are pixelated and grainy, and users cannot edit messages or see typing indicators,” Garland said.
TODAY, 19 minutes agoUS Attorney General Merrick Garland kicks off DOJ press conference on Apple suit.
“Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market, not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits, but by violating federal antitrust law,” Garland said.
He also referenced the so-called Apple tax that the company charges for in-app purchases.
TODAY, 19 minutes agoWatch the DOJ announce it’s suing Apple for allegedly operating an illegal monopoly.
Watch the press conference below as US Attorney General Merrick Garland lays out the case against Apple, and read more details right here.
TODAY, 30 minutes ago“Buy your mom an iPhone.”
Debates over green bubbles, iMessage, and RCS came to a head in this moment from the 2022 Code Conference when LiQuan Hunt asked Tim Cook about messaging across platforms. Leading to today, when Hunt’s question and Cook’s response came up on page 92 of the DOJ’s antitrust complaint against Apple.
In 2022, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook was asked whether Apple would fix iPhone-to-Android messaging. ‘It’s tough,’ the questioner implored Mr. Cook, ‘not to make it personal but I can’t send my mom certain videos.’ Mr. Cook’s response? ‘Buy your mom an iPhone.’
UNITED STATES SUES APPLE
The US Department of Justice accused Apple of operating an illegal monopoly in the smartphone market in an expansive new antitrust lawsuit that seeks to upend many of the ways Apple locks down its phone.Read Article >
The DOJ, along with 16 state and district attorneys general, accuses Apple of driving up prices for consumers and developers at the expense of making users more reliant on its phones. The parties allege that Apple “selectively” imposes contractual restrictions on developers and withholds critical ways of accessing the phone as a way to prevent competition from arising, according to a release.
TODAY, An hour agoThe DOJ is expected to announce an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, and a livestream is scheduled for 11AM ET.
The Department of Justice’s website doesn’t say which company this antitrust announcement livestreaming will be about, but there are signs that point to Apple.
We'll have all the updates for you right here as soon as they're available. (Update: And as of 10:30AM ET, now they are — the stream is still scheduled for 11AM.)
Mar 20The US Justice Department’s Apple antitrust lawsuit may be imminent.
The New York Times reported in January that the DOJ was nearing the end of an investigation into Apple’s locked-down ecosystem. Now, Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, says the agency is preparing for the next step:
The Justice Department is poised to sue Apple Inc. as soon as Thursday, accusing the world’s second most valuable tech company of violating antitrust laws by blocking rivals from accessing hardware and software features of its iPhone.
Dec 18, 2023
US lawmakers push DOJ to investigate Apple following Beeper shutdowns
Following a tumultuous few weeks for Beeper, which has been trying to provide an iMessage-compatible Android app, a group of US lawmakers are pushing for the DOJ to investigate Apple for “potentially anticompetitive conduct” over its attempts to disable Beeper’s services. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mike Lee (R-UT), as well as Representatives Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Ken Buck (R-CO), said in a letter to the DOJ that Beeper’s Android messaging app, Beeper Mini, was a threat to Apple’s leverage by “creating [a] more competitive mobile applications market, which in turn [creates] a more competitive mobile device market.”Read Article >
In an interview with CBS News on Monday, Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky and 16-year-old developer James Gill talked about the fight to keep Beeper Mini alive. Migicovsky told CBS News that Beeper is trying to provide a service people want and reiterated his belief that Apple has a monopoly over its iMessage service. The company created Beeper Mini after being contacted by Gill, who said he reverse-engineered the software by “poking at it” using a “real Mac and a real iPhone.”
Aug 26, 2022
Feds are thinking about an antitrust case against Apple
So far, the biggest tech antitrust cases have focused on Facebook and Google — but Apple may soon be joining the pack. Politico is reporting that the Department of Justice is in the early stages of drafting an antitrust case against Apple, alleging that the company “abused its market power to stifle smaller tech companies, including app developers and competing hardware makers.”Read Article >
It would be the first such case against Apple by a US federal agency, although European antitrust regulators have raised similar cases over the company’s App Store fees and the iPhone’s treatment of tap-to-pay technology. The company has also fended off a number of civil cases from rival companies — most notably, the App Store challenge from Epic Games, which ended in a frustrating stalemate for antitrust advocates.
Jun 3, 2019
Justice Department reportedly authorized to investigate Apple under antitrust rules
The US Department of Justice has been granted authority to investigate Apple for potential antitrust violations, according to Reuters.Read Article >
Today’s news comes after reports that Google is under scrutiny from Justice Department antitrust investigators, with the DOJ reportedly focusing on its advertising and search businesses. Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission has been authorized to investigate Facebook and Amazon. It’s not yet clear what actions the Justice Department is taking with Apple or what an antitrust case would focus on.