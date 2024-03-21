New House of the Dragon season 2 trailers — plural — are a call to pick sides

House of the Dragon’s first season closed out with House Targaryen divided into two factions readying themselves for an all-out war to claim the Iron Throne, and in the show’s new season 2 trailer(s), both sides seem ready to burn the entire world down in order to win.
Keeping in theme with this season’s further exploration of George R.R. Martin’s novella The Princess and the Queen, or, the Blacks and the Greens, HBO has debuted two new House of the Dragon trailers — one “Black” and the other “Green” — highlighting Princess Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent’s plans to destroy one another. In both trailers, it’s clear that Rhaenyra and Alicent are torn between their respective desires for revenge and fear of what unleashing their fury might do to the larger realm.
With all the blood that’s been already shed in the buildup to Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) becoming the new king, neither side seems inclined to bring their conflict to an end peacefully — especially as Rhaenyra and Alicent remind their allies of the oaths of support sworn to them. And with even more houses taking up arms to stand with either the Greens or the Blacks in their battle to control Westeros, House of the Dragons’ body count is all but guaranteed to be even higher this season when the show returns on June 16th.