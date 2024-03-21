New House of the Dragon season 2 trailers — plural — are a call to pick sides

House of the Dragon’s first season closed out with House Targaryen divided into two factions readying themselves for an all-out war to claim the Iron Throne, and in the show’s new season 2 trailer(s), both sides seem ready to burn the entire world down in order to win.

Keeping in theme with this season’s further exploration of George R.R. Martin’s novella The Princess and the Queen, or, the Blacks and the Greens, HBO has debuted two new House of the Dragon trailers — one “Black” and the other “Green” — highlighting Princess Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent’s plans to destroy one another. In both trailers, it’s clear that Rhaenyra and Alicent are torn between their respective desires for revenge and fear of what unleashing their fury might do to the larger realm.