Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings the dead man home in its first trailer

Tim Burton spent the better part of the past decade talking about how ready he was to make a Beetlejuice sequel with Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton. And after all this time the perfectly named Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally seeing the light of day.

Set some years after the original movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice catches up with Lydia Deetz (Ryder) and her teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) as the pair travel home to Winter River to be with Lydia’s mother Delia (Catherine O’Hara) in the wake of a sudden family loss. It’s not clear whose funeral the Deetzes are attending in the new trailer, or how any of them feel about the person who died.