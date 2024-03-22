Batman spinoff The Penguin is pure crime drama in first trailer

We may be waiting a while to see Robert Pattinson return as Batman, but the franchise isn’t going totally quiet. Max just released the first teaser trailer for The Penguin, which sees Colin Farrell reprise the titular role from the 2022 film The Batman. As a teaser, the short clip doesn’t give much away, but the vibes are clear: this is going to be a crime drama, only set in Gotham.

Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman, will serve as an executive producer, while Lauren LeFranc (Agents of SHIELD) is showrunner. And while we don’t know much of the premise just yet, the rest of the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.