Batman spinoff The Penguin is pure crime drama in first trailer

We may be waiting a while to see Robert Pattinson return as Batman, but the franchise isn’t going totally quiet. Max just released the first teaser trailer for The Penguin, which sees Colin Farrell reprise the titular role from the 2022 film The Batman. As a teaser, the short clip doesn’t give much away, but the vibes are clear: this is going to be a crime drama, only set in Gotham.
Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman, will serve as an executive producer, while Lauren LeFranc (Agents of SHIELD) is showrunner. And while we don’t know much of the premise just yet, the rest of the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.
The eight-episode-long show doesn’t have a premiere date, but Max says it’ll start streaming this fall. And it comes at a time of upheaval for DC’s film and TV slate under new boss James Gunn — which is expected to include a new version of Batman not played by Pattinson in a film called The Brave and the Bold. “This is the introduction of the DCU Batman,” Gunn explained last year. “It’s a very strange father-and-son story.”