Wyze’s cheap and questionable security cam levels up with Wi-Fi 6, edge AI, and 2.5K video

But some Verge readers have told us that if you’re pointing them outside of your home and recording to a local SD card, there’s no better bang for your buck. So, we figure some will appreciate Wyze’s announcement today of the Wyze Cam v4, on sale now.

The $36 camera is getting a big spec bump over the v3: it now captures 2.5K (2560 x 1440) video with what Wyze is sometimes calling HDR and sometimes calling “wide dynamic range,” up from 1080p previously. It’s got onboard AI processing for faster notifications and basic AI person detection that doesn’t rely on your camera sending images to the cloud. It can also use that local AI person detection to auto-zoom in and follow people, and it adds a motion-activated spotlight and motion-activated voice warnings.

While many of those features also arrived with the $49.99 Wyze Cam v3 Pro in 2022 and are mostly getting more affordable, the v3 Pro didn’t have Wi-Fi 6. Here, you get “an extra 20 meters of range, better handling of congestion, and a higher connection speed.” It still only supports 2.4GHz networks, though.

Here’s the list of improvements Wyze head of marketing Kyle Christensen sent our way:

1080p vs 2.5K QHD resolution

Added Wide Dynamic Range to v4.

Added motion-activated spotlight to v4.

Enhanced two-way talk.

Faster notifications.

Added Wi-Fi 6 connection support.

Added motion-activated voice warning — when enabled, a voice prompt plays from the camera that says “Hi, you are currently being recorded.”

Added easy setup with Bluetooth (no more scanning QR codes during setup process)

Added Smart Focus — an AI feature that, when enabled, auto-zooms in and follows people.

Updated design that comes in an all-new grey/black color combination.

Wyze also says there’s “louder and clearer audio,” and its mic can pick up sound further away.