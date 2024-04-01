How to mix politics with your Threads

You can’t really blame Meta’s executives for wanting to limit the amount of political yelling on Instagram and Threads. That stuff can get pretty toxic. As a result, both of Meta’s social networks now limit what Meta terms “political content” from people you are not following.

However, if you are a Threads or Instagram user and you want to be exposed to posts “likely to mention governments, elections, or social topics that affect a group of people and/or society at large” (which is how Meta describes it), you can still do it by opting in to political content. The only thing that may be a little confusing is that you have to opt in within the Instagram app — even if you are mainly using Threads.

Here’s how:

On your mobile device, go to the Instagram app.

Go to your profile and select the three parallel lines in the upper right.

Scroll down to Content preferences > Political content .

. Select Don’t limit political content from people you don’t follow.

First, find the Political content option on Instagram’s Content preferences page. Now you can choose whether or not to limit political content.