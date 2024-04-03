The $1,599.00 Fujifilm X100VI and the $1,046.95 Ricoh GR IIIx are two of the most popular digital point-and-shoot cameras for folks who aren’t looking to break the bank. They both come in a small package and have an APS-C sensor and a fixed focal length lens that can produce crisp images. In fact, these systems are so similar that, as a viewer, it can be hard to tell images from them apart (check out 1:29 in the video below). But as a photographer, the experience they provide could not be more different.