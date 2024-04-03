How to use your Mac screen inside the Apple Vision Pro

One of the coolest things you can do with the Apple Vision Pro is use your Mac screen — either floating by itself in a virtual landscape or, better yet, in mixed reality. It’s hard to make work exciting, but if you can, why not work on the Moon? Or on top of Haleakalā in Hawaii?

You can also blow up that Mac screen as big as you like or even stick it on the ceiling if you’re so inclined. The catch is that, for now, you can’t have multiple Mac screens. So, if you’ve got dual monitors, you’re a bit out of luck there.

You can use this feature with a MacBook or a Mac desktop, though the process is slightly different for each. Here’s how to get started.

Check your settings

Before diving in, make sure your Mac and Vision Pro are both logged in to the same Apple ID. Your Mac also needs to be running at least macOS Sonoma. Ideally, you’ll want to make sure your Vision Pro is also running the latest version of visionOS. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi have to be turned on for both devices, and neither can be sharing its internet connection.

You’ll also want to check if both devices have iCloud Keychain turned on. Here’s how:

Go to Settings on either device.

on either device. Tap your name and select iCloud.

Go to Passwords & Keychain, then toggle on Sync this Mac or Sync this Apple Vision Pro.

Instead of my 27-inch monitor, I can use the Vision Pro to blow it up even bigger. Screenshot: Victoria Song / The Verge

Using your Mac screen

If you’ve got a MacBook, simply looking at its display while wearing your Vision Pro might be enough. You should be able to see a pill-shaped button above the MacBook that says Connect. Tap it and you’re good to go.

If that doesn’t work — or if you’ve got a desktop Mac — you’ll have to take a few extra steps.

Bring up the Control Center while wearing the Vision Pro. To do this, look up. You should see a little arrow pointing down. Tap it. The Control Center icon is the second from the right.

while wearing the Vision Pro. To do this, look up. You should see a little arrow pointing down. Tap it. The Control Center icon is the second from the right. In the bottom row of icons, tap the one that looks like a laptop next to Vision Pro goggles. It’ll be the third from the left.

Select your Mac from the list.

Once connected, you can place your Mac’s screen wherever you want in your space — the only caveat is you physically need to be within 30 feet of your computer. By default, you’ll see your screen in your physical space — but if you want to immerse yourself, you can turn the digital crown to plop yourself into one of the Vision Pro’s immersive environments. (To switch environments, press the digital crown to bring up the Home view and tap the mountain icon.) I particularly like working on the Moon, but the rain sounds on Mount Hood can make stressful tasks more relaxing.