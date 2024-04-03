The Witcher: everything you need to know about Netflix’s fantasy epic

In a very literal sense, The Witcher is going to look different when it returns to Netflix for its fourth season, introducing Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia. When the show first started, it was hard to imagine it working without Henry Cavill, but with the announcement of a fifth season and the introduction of so many new characters, Netflix seems to think that it can be done.
We still don’t know exactly when Netflix intends to bring the show back. But with such significant changes behind the scenes, the streamer taking its time to get things right would absolutely be for the best. And in the meantime, you can keep up to date with all of our news, reviews, interviews, and trailer reveals related to the show and its spinoffs like Blood Origin right here.
Highlights
- The Witcher season 3’s big finale is a wasted opportunity
- The Witcher season 3 sets up an epic finale for Henry Cavill’s Geralt
- The Witcher: Blood Origin isn’t witcher-y enough to stand out
- Could a Witcher-style multiverse really exist? We asked a physicist
- The Witcher season 2 gets a little too serious on its quest to answer some big questions
- Nightmare of the Wolf captures the soul of The Witcher, even without Geralt
- Netflix’s The Witcher is a dark, funny, and faithful adaptation of the fantasy series
TODAY, Two hours agoThe Witcher is sending a bunch of new friends and foes Geralt’s way in season four.
Geralt is getting a whole new face season four of Netflix’s live-action The Witcher adaptation. But in addition to Liam Hemworth, the show has also added Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy as Skellen, and Danny Woodburn as Zoltan to the cast.
1/3
Jan 12Netflix’s The Witcher has added Laurence Fishburne to its season 4 cast.
When season four of Netflix’s The Witcher drops, folks are going to be tuning in to see what’s what about Geralt of Rivia’s new face.
But as curious as everyone is about the pseudo-new witcher, it feels safe to assume that Laurence Fishburne’s turn as the (presumably vampiric) barber surgeon Regis might be what keeps people watching.
Nov 10, 2023
The Witcher continues on Netflix with the Sirens of the Deep animated movie
Season 4 of The Witcher may be far off on the horizon, but there’s still plenty more of Geralt of Rivia in store on Netflix. At its Geeked Week event today, the streamer announced The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an animated movie that takes place right in the middle of season 1 of the live-action show and is based on the short story A Little Sacrifice. Doug Cockle, the voice actor from The Witcher 3 video game, will be reprising the role of Geralt.Read Article >
Here’s the official description:
Jul 27, 2023
The Witcher season 3’s big finale is a wasted opportunity
In the finale of The Witcher’s third season — which also happens to be the final episode where Henry Cavill will play the lead role — our hero, Geralt of Rivia, spends most of his time in bed. This is not an exaggeration: after getting his ass thoroughly kicked in a previous episode, he’s stuck recuperating in a forest, trying his best to get healthy so he can continue his quest. It’s a bizarre choice that sidelines Geralt in what should, in theory, be an important moment for the series, the character, and the actor. Instead of sending Cavill out on a high note, the season just kind of... ends.Read Article >
It didn’t have to be this way. When it debuted way back in 2019, Netflix’s adaption of The Witcher proved to be a surprisingly faithful version of the story, one that was dark and funny at the same time. Things got off track in season 2 when the show moved away from both the source material and its main cast of characters, putting much more focus on political squabbling and worldbuilding than the main trio of Geralt (Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yenn (Anya Chalotra).
Jul 13, 2023
The Witcher’s new trailer teases a big, bloody season 3 finale
We’re approaching the end of an era for Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher. When the final episodes of season 3 drop on July 27th, it will mark the conclusion of Henry Cavill’s run as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role for subsequent seasons.Read Article >
In a new trailer, Netflix shows what fans can expect in those last episodes — and it looks like a big, bloody war. At one point, Geralt’s sword shatters in battle, suggesting his new big bad enemy is a tough one, and the trailer ends with him saying, “There’s no coming back from this.” Now that’s ominous.
Jul 6, 2023
How The Witcher explores its own history through fashion, architecture, and weapons
As The Witcher has grown beyond its first season and expanded with not only multiple seasons but prequels, too, the team behind its visual design has had to expand its ambitions as well. In particular, it’s had to think a lot about the history of the world and how it influenced the way things like fashion and architecture evolved on the Continent. That could be as simple as the material utilized to make swords in one time period or as large as a ruin in the main timeline that was once a beautiful structure in the past.Read Article >
For Andrew Laws, a production and concept designer on the series, all of those details are vital for making The Witcher universe feel like a real, lived-in place. “A lot of the time, you don’t get to see all of [the details],” he explains. “But I think it has an effect on the eventual outcome of the final product.”
Jun 29, 2023
The Witcher season 3 sets up an epic finale for Henry Cavill’s Geralt
We’ve only had two seasons of The Witcher on Netflix, but the show has already had somewhat of an identity crisis. It started off with a bang, with a big, bloody debut that showed exactly why the books and games before it were so beloved. It was dark yet funny, full of action, sexual tension, and all kinds of cool monsters — plus an excellent Henry Cavill as the gruff and lovable Geralt of Rivia. Season 2, meanwhile, lost some of that personality as it attempted to tell a more grand — and typical — fantasy story while also deviating significantly from the books. Things got even more off-track with the prequel Blood Origin.Read Article >
Now we have season 3, which is being split into two volumes and which will mark the end of Cavill’s run as Geralt (the show will continue with Liam Hemsworth in the lead role). The first volume doesn’t exactly get away from the epic story the show is trying to tell — there are still warring factions and magical forces and questions about the nature of the world itself — but it returns most of the focus where it belongs: on the main cast of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. More importantly, the show is fun again, where the big narrative beats don’t get in the way of all the blood and jokes.
Jun 27, 2023
The Witcher season 3 was split in half because ‘cliffhangers don’t really exist’ in streaming
A trend seems to be brewing over at Netflix. After popularizing the binge-watch concept by releasing all episodes of a show at once, lately, the company has been experimenting with different ways of dropping series. The League of Legends spinoff Arcane, for instance, was turned into a three-week-long event, while Stranger Things 4 was split into two when it debuted last May.Read Article >
Now we have The Witcher season 3: volume one will premiere this week, on June 29th, while the second will hit in July.
May 29, 2023
The Witcher is officially one of the most successful game series of all time
The Witcher is a juggernaut, and thanks to new data from The Witcher game developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR), we have a better idea of just how huge it really is. The studio revealed Monday that The Witcher video games have sold more than 75 million copies, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt alone responsible for more than 50 million of those sales.Read Article >
Those sorts of numbers mean that series is one of the biggest video game franchises of all time. For comparison, this new data puts The Witcher 3 in spitting distance of smash hits like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Red Dead Redemption 2, which have both sold more than 53 million copies, and both of those are among the top-selling games ever.
May 26, 2023
The Witcher is getting a fifth season on Netflix
While fans await season 3 of The Witcher, Netflix already has its eyes on season 5. In an interview with Deadline, Sophie Holland, the show’s casting director, explained, “We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five.”Read Article >
The third season of the fantasy show will kick off on June 29th — but only the first half. Much like Stranger Things 4, Netflix is splitting The Witcher season 3 into two volumes, the second of which will premiere in July. From there, things get interesting. Starting with season 4, Hemsworth will take over the lead role of Geralt from mainstay Henry Cavill, who is moving on to other projects. Clearly, Netflix has a good amount of faith in Hemsworth as the White Wolf.
Apr 25, 2023
The Witcher’s third season starts streaming in June
Season 3 of The Witcher finally has a premiere date. Netflix announced that the fantasy series will return in June, though not all episodes will be available at once.Read Article >
Similar to how Stranger Things 4 was split in two halves, The Witcher’s third season will be released in two batches: episodes 1-5 will start streaming on June 29th, while 6-8 will be available on July 27th. The third season was previously pegged for a summer 2023 timeframe. We also got a first look at the season via a brief minute-long teaser trailer.
Dec 12, 2022
The Witcher: Blood Origin isn’t witcher-y enough to stand out
There’s one very important thing missing from The Witcher: Blood Origin: Geralt of Rivia. Of course, it makes sense that the iconic character isn’t in the new four-episode prequel series, given that it takes place more than 1,000 years before he was born, at a time when witchers (and the monsters they love to hunt) don’t even exist. But that doesn’t make his absence felt any less. Because without the lovably gruff Geralt, or at least an equivalent character to keep the story grounded, there isn’t all that much to differentiate The Witcher from all of the other epic fantasy series out there, of which there is no shortage this year in particular. Blood Origin does explain some pivotal moments in the franchise’s history, outlining the key moments that shaped the Continent, as it’s known. The problem is that it’s just not that much fun to watch.Read Article >
The show takes place 1,200 years before the events of the original Witcher series, at a time when elves are the dominant force in the world. They don’t have much competition. While dwarves share the land, neither humans nor monsters do, and so elves — who are scarce in Geralt’s time — are spread across multiple kingdoms and clans, each with their own customs and beliefs and many of whom war amongst each other. That is until a few ambitious elves set a plan in place to unite everyone (by force) under a supreme leader. This sets off a chain reaction that leads to all kinds of pivotal events in Witcher lore, including the creation of the monster hunters and an event called the “conjunction of the spheres,” in which the worlds of elves, humans, and monsters are forced together, creating the Continent as we know it.
Dec 3, 2022
The Witcher: Blood Origin’s latest trailer puts Jaskier in the prequel
Netflix's first full trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin shines a spotlight on the prequel’s key characters played by Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain. But it also comes with a bit of a surprise at the very end, revealing the return of Joey Batey’s Jaskier.Read Article >
The bard’s return doesn’t make all that much sense yet, as the series takes place 1,200 years before The Witcher, but it might have something to do with the massive monoliths included in the trailer that are “causing tears between worlds.” Towards the end of the trailer, Jaskier’s lute appears, while Minnie Driver’s Seanchai, a character described by Netflix as a “shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and worlds” asks a disheveled-looking Jaskier to “sing a story back to life.”
The Witcher’s third season won’t be here until summer 2023
When Netflix announced during last year’s Tudum that a third season of The Witcher was already on the way, there was some hope that maybe, just maybe Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia would be back on our screens slaying demons in time for the upcoming holiday season. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case, and there’s going to be a bit of a wait, but not an especially long one.Read Article >
While there was no new footage from The Witcher’s third season shown at this year’s Tudum presentation, Cavill and co-stars Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan a made brief appearances to share some teaser art and to announce that the series will return in 2023.
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series is coming this December
While the third season of Netflix’s live-action Witcher series still doesn’t have an actual premiere date, the wait for Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series is almost over.Read Article >
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin hits Netflix on December 25th. And while we didn’t get a new trailer for the series — which tells the story of the very first witcher, long before Geralt’s iconic adventures — we did learn that Minnie Driver will be joining the cast, where she’ll star alongside the likes of Michelle Yeoh.
Dec 20, 2021
Watch the first trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix
There’s more to The Witcher universe than just Geralt, and Netflix gave the first glimpse at that with an early look at Blood Origin. The trailer was initially revealed as a post-credits scene in The Witcher season 2, which debuted on December 17th.Read Article >
The upcoming live-action prequel stars Michelle Yeoh as a sword elf, and it takes place well before the main series, covering the events that led to the creation of witchers in the first place. Netflix describes the series as an “epic prequel series depicting the creation of the prototype witcher and the events leading to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres.’” (For more on the conjunction, check out this interview on the scientific possibilities of the multiverse.) The show is slated to debut on Netflix sometime in 2022.
Dec 17, 2021
Could a Witcher-style multiverse really exist? We asked a physicist
Those who plan on watching the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher can look forward to plenty of epic monster battles, character development, and Henry Cavill staring broodingly into the middle distance. But season 2 also reveals a lot about the broader world that The Witcher takes place in — or more accurately, the many worlds.Read Article >
Specifically, this darker and more serious chapter in the epic fantasy saga zooms in on a seminal event in the Witcher lore known as the conjunction of the spheres. During the conjunction, which took place approximately 1,500 years before the events of the show, a bunch of different spheres of reality collided with one another, causing elves, dwarves, humans, and monsters to all get mixed up together on the same continent, much to their mutual discontent.
Dec 10, 2021
The Witcher season 2 gets a little too serious on its quest to answer some big questions
The first season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Witcher was a careful balancing act. In some ways, it was the service’s answer to Game of Thrones, a bloody fantasy epic with a story that spanned a continent (and many years). But, in keeping with the source material, it was also a lot of fun. There were creepy monsters to hunt each episode, some great comic relief in the form of an annoying bard, as well as steamy bath scenes and a full-on orgy. It had everything.Read Article >
Season 2 attempts to up the fantasy stakes by focusing on some of the bigger, more existential questions about The Witcher universe, from the origins of monsters to why a young princess’s screams create earthquakes. The result is a show that has a more ambitious, epic feel and one that also loses some of the personality that made it such a hit in the first place. These issues mirror the trajectory of the books, but they feel more pronounced in a live-action series where so much depends on the characters and their performances.
Aug 23, 2021
Nightmare of the Wolf captures the soul of The Witcher, even without Geralt
If there’s one thing that ties the many iterations of The Witcher together — whether it’s the original books, the hit games, or more recently the live-action show — it’s Geralt of Rivia. The lovably miserable monster hunter is the core of the series in a way that’s rare for fantasy, which often follows stories bigger than just one person. But that’s also what makes Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime spinoff on Netflix, so interesting. It’s a prequel that shifts back in time to focus on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, who can feel like the polar opposite of his protege: charming, playful, and with a voracious appetite for the finer things in life.Read Article >
It’s a refreshing twist that also does a good job of exploring some of the mysteries at the heart of The Witcher universe, without getting away from the hallmarks of the series. Nightmare of the Wolf might not be the most welcoming starting point for the franchise, but it’s a whole lot of fun.
Jul 21, 2021
Watch the latest teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming animated Witcher film
Netflix has dropped the latest teaser trailer for its animated Witcher prequel, giving us a better look at the film’s characters and allowing us to hear its English-language voice actors for the first time.Read Article >
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf focuses on the early life of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, “a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin,” as per Netflix’s synopsis. Available plot details are thin, but the film involves Vesemir confronting “a strange new monster” and “demons of his past” in a politically-fraught kingdom. (So far, so Witcher.)
Jul 9, 2021
Witcher training is no fun at all in the first trailer for The Witcher season 2
The first trailer for The Witcher season 2 has arrived, hot on the heels of Netflix’s announcement that the show will be returning on December 17th, at the inaugural WitcherCon event. And unlike earlier teases, this one’s a proper, full-length look at the upcoming season.Read Article >
Mild spoilers for The Witcher, season 1 ahead
Jul 27, 2020
Netflix is expanding its Witcher cinematic universe with a new live-action spinoff
The fantasy realm of The Witcher is about to get even bigger. Today, Netflix announced a six-part live-action spinoff of its massively popular series, one that delves into a very different time period.Read Article >
Called The Witcher: Blood Origin, the series will take place “1200 years before Geralt of Rivia” and explore a period when “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” It’s being helmed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner on the main Witcher series, and screenwriter Declan de Barra.
Jan 21, 2020
Netflix reveals that 76 million people watched at least two minutes of The Witcher
Netflix’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings are here, and so are the first official numbers for Netflix’s latest streaming hit The Witcher. The company says the series was watched by 76 million households, making it the most-watched first season of television ever for Netflix. That’s according to Netflix’s newly unveiled definition of “watched,” which it changed from “watched 70 percent of a single episode of a series” to anyone who “chose to watch and did watch for at least 2 minutes.”Read Article >
In explaining the new metric, Netflix notes that the two-minute time period is meant to be “long enough to indicate the choice was intentional,” and it says that it follows similar metrics used by BBC’s iPlayer, YouTube, and The New York Times’ measurements of page views. But the reasoning behind the change is obvious: to juice viewer numbers, with Netflix acknowledging that the new two-minute metric is “about 35% higher on average than the prior metric.”
What to read and play after watching The Witcher on Netflix
So you’ve just finished watching Geralt grimace his way through eight episodes of Netflix’s new fantasy epic The Witcher. There’s a good chance you want more. Maybe it was the deep world-building that enticed you or all of the monster-hunting. Maybe it was Henry Cavill’s piercing yellow eyes. Either way, you’re in luck: you don’t have to wait for the second season to get more of Geralt. The Witcher is based on a series of fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which also spawned a series of video games from CD Projekt Red so there is already a lot of The Witcher in the world to dive into. If you’re brand-new to the series, here are the best places to start.Read Article >
The obvious place to start would be the very first Witcher novel, Blood of Elves, which kicks off a lengthy storyline that spans six books. But if you’re coming to the books from the TV show, I’d recommend first delving into the short story collections, which predate the novels. There are two of them — The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny — and both feature tales that form the basis for many of the show’s best episodes. The episode “Rare Species,” for instance, is based on the story “The Bounds of Reason” from Sword of Destiny, while the disturbing story “The Witcher” in The Last Wish is the core of the episode “The Betrayer Moon.”
Netflix’s The Witcher is a dark, funny, and faithful adaptation of the fantasy series
You learn nearly everything you need to know about The Witcher hero Geralt (Henry Cavill) a few minutes into the first episode. The titular witcher — a work-for-hire monster hunter with some helpful superpowers — is first seen in a swamp, nearly killed by a giant spider monster, beaten and almost drowned. In the next scene, Geralt heads to a local pub for information on his next quest, only to be subjected to ridicule and scorn from villagers who are scared of his supernatural nature. Ultimately, he’s saved from a barroom brawl thanks to a helpful young woman, who very quickly becomes a romantic partner.Read Article >
The Netflix adaptation captures the enigmatic hero perfectly. He’s struggling to survive in a world that hates him, stubbornly sticking to a moral code that forces him into dangerous situations. He’s gruff and sarcastic, always down for a fight, impossibly charming, and frequently irresistible. It’s a premise that worked well in book and video game form — and now it’s one of the best series on Netflix.