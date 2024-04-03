The Matrix is coming back for a fifth movie

Though the last Matrix movie was basically a warning about corporations sucking the life out of iconic pieces of subversive IP, Warner Bros. Discovery is already going back to the well.

Deadline reports that The Martian writer Drew Goddard has been tapped to pen and direct another Matrix movie executive produced by Lana Wachowski. Currently, the new film has no title or projected premiere date, and there’s been no announcement as to whether franchise stars like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, or Jessica Henwick will return.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures production head Jesse Ehrman said that Goddard came to the studio with a fresh idea for the franchise’s future that would honor “what Lana and Lilly [Wachowski] began over 25 years ago, and [offer] a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters.”