The new Star Wars Outlaws trailer introduces you to the criminal underworld

It already seemed like Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws was going to play like Grand Theft Auto in space, and the game’s latest trailer only heightens that vibe. It also reveals a proper release date: the game will be hitting the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on August 30th.

The new glimpse at the game is mostly a story trailer, and it focuses on the criminal underworld, a key part of Outlaws. You’re introduced to a crime family called the Zerek Besh, which is described as “new, rich, and lethal.” They also seem to hold plenty of sway over the rest of the underworld, including groups like the Hutts and Crimson Dawn. Naturally, they’re after the main character, Kay Vess, as well.

Previous Next







1 / 5 Image: Lucasarts Previous Next







1 / 5 Image: Lucasarts

According to the trailer, Kay (along with her adorable axolotl-like companion Nix) is forced to buy her freedom, which involves stealing a large fortune from the Zerek Besh. It sounds like a complex web, and it also appears that Kay will have to form a team of similarly-minded scoundrels to pull it off. The trailer also shows off lots of iconic Star Wars moments, like the Sarlacc Pit and a meeting with none other than Jabba. More importantly, there’s plenty of Nix.