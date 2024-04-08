Welcome to the wasteland: all the news on Amazon’s Fallout TV series

After a few decades spent exploring the end of times as a video game , Fallout is now a TV series. The show is set two centuries after a nuclear war and explores the wasteland from three different perspectives: a Vault Dweller (Ella Purnell) venturing to the surface for the very first time, a soldier in the Brotherhood of Steel (Aaron Moten), and a ghoul (Walton Goggins) who has survived since the bombs dropped 200 years ago.

The show follows these characters through a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles, and the rest of the cast includes the likes of Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, and Zach Cherry. There are eight episodes in the first season, which starts streaming on April 11th. In the meantime, stay tuned right here for the latest news, trailers, reviews, interviews, and all of our other coverage. And try not to get The Ink Spots stuck in your head.