Welcome to the wasteland: all the news on Amazon’s Fallout TV series

After a few decades spent exploring the end of times as a video game, Fallout is now a TV series. The show is set two centuries after a nuclear war and explores the wasteland from three different perspectives: a Vault Dweller (Ella Purnell) venturing to the surface for the very first time, a soldier in the Brotherhood of Steel (Aaron Moten), and a ghoul (Walton Goggins) who has survived since the bombs dropped 200 years ago.
The show follows these characters through a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles, and the rest of the cast includes the likes of Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, and Zach Cherry. There are eight episodes in the first season, which starts streaming on April 11th. In the meantime, stay tuned right here for the latest news, trailers, reviews, interviews, and all of our other coverage. And try not to get The Ink Spots stuck in your head.
Mar 7
Amazon’s new Fallout trailer looks just like the games: grim, goofy, and gruesome
It's still too early to say if Amazon's live-action take on Fallout will be any good. But the first few trailers at least make one thing clear: the show seems like it's nailing the distinct vibe of the games.
The newly released second trailer follows a lot of the same beats as the first, tracking a Vault Dweller named Lucy (Ella Purnell) heading out into the Wasteland only to discover how dangerous things have become two centuries after the apocalypse. The show looks gritty and violent, as you’d expect from a post-apocalyptic series, but also balances that out with a goofy sense of humor and playfully retrofuturistic style. Case in point: a Mister Orderly bot that simply wants to harvest Lucy’s organs. No big deal.
Dec 2, 2023
Amazon’s first Fallout trailer welcomes you to the wasteland
War never changes — and neither do the vibes in Fallout. After a bit of teasing, Amazon just released the first teaser trailer for its live-action adaption of Fallout, and it starts out a lot like the games: a vault dweller leaves the comfort of their home to explore the dangerous postapocalyptic wasteland outside. And boy, are things dangerous.
This time around, the vault dweller is named Lucy (Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell), and she experiences a lot of the series’ key moments in the short trailer. That means horribly mutated animals, slapped-together cities, the militant Brotherhood of Steel, vault uprisings, some Wild West shootouts, and a very good dog who is also a killer. And of course, there are the classic tunes — in this case, it’s Nat King Cole’s “I Don’t Want To See Tomorrow.” The show is set 200 years after the apocalypse; the trailer actually ends with the nuclear explosion that changes the world for good.
Dec 2, 2023That vault probably works just fine.
Amazon Prime video is counting down to something to do with the new Fallout show that’s coming next year. A “live report from Galaxy News” on YouTube has a camera pointed at a Valut-Tec vault that almost certainly doesn’t have any dead people and giant roaches in it.
We’ve got a little over 30 minutes until whatever is going to happen happens.
Nov 28, 2023Get a first look at the big iron on his hip.
Vanity Fair has released some first-look photos for the Amazon-produced live action Fallout series due out in April of next year, and with The Game Awards next week, we just might get a trailer soon.
Fallout stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as Lucy, a vault dweller venturing out into the nuclear devastated world of ghouls, robots, and Roman empire cosplayers. It also stars Walton Goggins (Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers) as The Ghoul, a hundred-year-old irradiated walking corpse who, according to Fallout’s prosthetics designer Vincent Van Dyke, needed to be both gruesome and hot.
Judging from the pictures...mission accomplished.
Oct 23, 2023
Amazon’s live-action Fallout series will start streaming in 2024
Amazon has yet to release a public trailer for its highly anticipated Fallout series, but at least we now know when it'll arrive on our TV screens. The streaming giant has revealed that Fallout — a live-action adaptation of Bethesda's popular RPG video game franchise — will premiere on April 12th, 2024, exclusively via Prime Video.
The announcement was made on October 23rd, otherwise known to Fallout fans as “Fallout Day” — the in-game date that marks the beginning of the Great War that turns the world into an irradiated nuclear wasteland. Bethesda’s executive producer and game director Todd Howard is an executive producer on the series, which stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and Sarita Choudhury (Homeland).
Oct 26, 2022
Amazon and Bethesda are teasing the Fallout TV show
Amazon and Bethesda have started to share itty bitty teases of the upcoming Fallout TV series for Prime Video. We still don't know when the show based on the post-apocalyptic RPG series is coming out, but the hints give us just a glimpse of what to expect it's eventually released.
The Prime Video Twitter account shared an intriguing image from the show in a tweet on Tuesday. Three people are standing in front of a vault door that opens to somewhere that’s very brightly lit, and a silhouette of someone is standing in the vault opening. Mysteriously, there’s also a pair of legs on the floor that are nearly out of sight — perhaps a casualty of some kind of skirmish.
Jan 7, 2022
Amazon’s Fallout TV series goes into production this year
Amazon's TV series based on the Fallout video games is moving into production this year. Deadline and Variety report that Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) will be showrunners on the project; the official Fallout Twitter account retweeted Deadline's story by way of confirmation.
The Prime Video show will be executive-produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, creators of Westworld. Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks’ James Altman are also on board as executive producers. Nolan will direct the first episode, according to Deadline and Variety.
Jul 2, 2020
Westworld showrunners are creating a Fallout show for Amazon
Amazon is making a new Fallout TV series based on the popular post-apocalyptic RPG games from Bethesda.
There are virtually no details on the project, except that it’ll be an Amazon Prime original produced by Kilter Films. A report from The Hollywood Reporter adds that the project is coming from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan as part of their overall deal with Amazon. Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks’ James Altman will also serve as executive producers on the project, which is still in the development stages.