Star Wars Outlaws preorders are up, bringing exclusive skins and DLC in tow

It’s official: Star Wars Outlaws launches on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on August 30th. Ubisoft shared the news alongside a new trailer for the upcoming next-gen title, which is an original adventure set in the ever-expanding galaxy of games based on Lucasfilm’s beloved franchise. You can preorder the game starting today, April 9th, and there are several incentives for punching your ticket early to play it.

Developed by Massive Entertainment, Outlaws follows main character Kay Vess and her trusty alien companion Nix as they navigate a galactic criminal underworld. It takes place throughout a range of familiar locales, including Tatooine and Canto Bight, along with Kijimi, Akiva, and an all-new planet named Toshara. The trailer suggests Vess is looking to score a large heist from the opulent Zerek Besh family to buy her freedom.

It’s rare to see a Star Wars game with a female protagonist as the lead, and it’s equally rare to see one take place in an open world — Outlaws is the first, in fact. If the work Ubisoft did on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is any indication, we should be in for a treat. Keep reading for a quick summary of all the preorder details, including the skins, post-launch DLC, and other goodies that define each edition.

Preordering the standard edition of Star Wars Outlaws

Preordering any edition of Star Wars Outlaws unlocks the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, which includes a skin for both your speeder and Trailblazer spaceship. The standard edition costs $69.99, and you can currently preorder physical copies for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S at Best Buy, GameStop, and Target, with the latter offering an exclusive steel box. If you prefer a digital copy, you can preorder it directly from PlayStation or Microsoft as well as for Windows PCs at Ubisoft’s website.

Preordering the gold edition of Star Wars Outlaws

The gold edition of Star Wars Outlaws lets you play three days early and bundles the season pass for $109.99. The pass offers two post-launch pieces of downloadable content that expand the story with new missions and environments. You’ll also get the Jabba’s Gambit bonus mission at launch, plus the Kessel Runner Character Pack that contains additional skins for Kay and Nix. Physical copies for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S are available at Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (which throws in an exclusive steel book). You can also preorder it digitally via Microsoft or PlayStation or on PC via Ubisoft’s online storefront.

Preordering the ultimate edition of Star Wars Outlaws

The ultimate edition of Star Wars Outlaws retails for $129.99 and contains everything from the gold edition as well as two more cosmetic packs with new looks for Kay, Nix, your speeder, and the Trailblazer. It also comes with a digital art book featuring the concept art and cinematic storyboards its developers used to design the game.