Apple’s latest sci-fi series is the trippy Dark Matter

The alternate reality series starts streaming on Apple TV Plus on May 8th — and you can watch the first trailer now.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Apple is continuing its run of streaming sci-fi with the upcoming Dark Matter, a thriller about a man who... kidnaps himself. The first trailer looks appropriately trippy and follows a physicist played by Joel Edgerton who is “abducted into an alternate version of his life.” The show involves him trying to get home while navigating this new multiversal reality, which is powered by a big black box that he invented.

The nine-episode-long show is based on the novel of the same name by Blake Crouch and also stars Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley. It starts streaming on May 8th with a two-episode premiere, and subsequent episodes debut on Wednesdays after that.

Dark Matter joins a growing list of science fiction on Apple TV Plus, including recent series like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Constellation, Foundation, and Invasion, alongside upcoming shows based on William Gibson’s Neuromancer and Martha Wells’ The Murderbot Diaries.

