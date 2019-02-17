Apple releasing ‘all-new’ 16-inch MacBook Pro and 32-inch 6K monitor this year, says report

Apple is planning an ‘all-new’ MacBook Pro design for this year, well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in a research note obtained by MacRumors. The lineup is reportedly led by a model with a screen of between 16 and 16.5 inches, which would make it the biggest screen in a Mac notebook since the 17-inch models stopped being sold in 2012. Kuo says the lineup may also include a 13-inch model with support for 32GB of RAM; right now only the 15-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with that amount of memory.

An all-new design would be a little surprising, since Apple only released the first Touch Bar models in late 2016, more than four years after the previous Retina display models were introduced. On the other hand, this design hasn’t been universally popular, with the keyboard coming in for the most widespread criticism both for its feel and its unreliability. Apple has tweaked the keyboard on each subsequent spec bump, but it may require a more comprehensive solution.

Kuo also believes that the long-awaited new Mac Pro will be coming this year with “easy to upgrade components,” though Apple itself has already said as much. More interestingly, Kuo has the first credible details of the external monitor that will mark Apple’s return to the pro display market. It’s said to be a 31.6-inch 6K display with a “Mini LED-like backlight design.” Apple discontinued its last monitor, the Thunderbolt Display, back in 2016; right now the best option for owners of more modern Macs is the Apple-sanctioned but imperfect 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K.

