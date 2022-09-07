Steve Jobs was the first guest to be interviewed by Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg at the conference that was then called D: All Things Digital.

20 years later, this is Swisher’s last year hosting what is now the Code Conference, so three of the people who knew Jobs best are returning for a conversation about the legacy of the late Apple cofounder and CEO.

In a few moments, Apple CEO Tim Cook, former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs are set to take the stage at Code in Beverly Hills, California. The Verge staff is in the room and live-blogging the highlights below: