 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Laura Normand / The Verge

Filed under:

Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs, live at Code

A conversation about the legacy of Steve Jobs

By Alex Heath and Nilay Patel
2 comments / new

Steve Jobs was the first guest to be interviewed by Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg at the conference that was then called D: All Things Digital.

20 years later, this is Swisher’s last year hosting what is now the Code Conference, so three of the people who knew Jobs best are returning for a conversation about the legacy of the late Apple cofounder and CEO.

In a few moments, Apple CEO Tim Cook, former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs are set to take the stage at Code in Beverly Hills, California. The Verge staff is in the room and live-blogging the highlights below:

Apple

Apple’s low power mode isn’t just for the new watches

Gaming

Now Nvidia is including Spider-Man as a pack-in with new GPUs

Apple

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

View all stories in Tech

Loading comments...