Keep it Locked

Security isn’t just about passwords and databases. It cuts down to the most basic questions of what we need to protect ourselves and the people we care about. So this week, we’re bringing you stories about how people protect themselves in the most extreme conditions — whether it’s Muslims navigating FBI surveillance or refugees trying to secure a working SIM card. There’s fun stuff too, like TikTok teens solving a mysterious car crash, but the overall message is clear: it’s rough out there, and you’ll need every trick you’ve got.

Still, it’s not all bad news. We’ll also be showing you some of our best advice on how to navigate your online life — whether it’s recovering your hacked Facebook account or hiding your email from data brokers. This isn’t quite as glamorous as fighting off ransomware, but we’re betting you’ll find it a whole lot more useful. These aren’t the skills you’ll need when things get serious, but they’re the kind of skills you need right now.

Stay safe out there.