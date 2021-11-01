2021: A year in art on The Verge

Photography by Amelia Holowaty Krales and Kristen Radtke

To accompany this excerpt from Tamara Shopsin’s novel about an early ‘90s Mac repair shop, we worked to create a visual metaphor for how the once cutting-edge LaserWriter II printer compressed images and text to produce clear prints. We represented this compression with rows of seeds that we meticulously affixed to transparent sheeting, arranging flowers at the opening of the output tray. We mimicked the color of the flowers with lighting and pulled the gradient through the page design to create a cohesive, playful package. Sourcing the 36-year-old printer was a challenge — the eBay seller seemed quite confused about why we wanted it so badly. Amelia set up eight lights with colorful gels, and the result is sexy and weird — the hardest part was figuring out how to get the contact paper to stick to the printer. — Amelia Holowaty Krales and Kristen Radtke