2021: A year in art on The Verge

Verge 10
Illustration by Micha Huigen
To mark ten years of publishing at The Verge, we looked back on a decade of tech coverage and examined what might come next. Micha Huigen’s art distills this intersection into a single image that resists confining itself to one space. An interlinked canvas of 25 editorial illustrations, which represent all the features in our Verge 10 package, links together into a seamless infinite grid. His surreal illustrations function like scenescapes within which we get to explore close-ups of tiny modular worlds and expansive reimagined realities at once, maintaining a rare analog quality that suggests DIY lithography. (Also, I’m not going to shut up about how we need to wallpaper the whole office in this.) — Kristen Radtke, art director