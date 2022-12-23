2022: A year in art on The Verge

“How to replace the sky” comic
Illustration by Matt Huynh
The Verge’s first interactive comic (of many more to come!) allows users to experience the comic cinematographically. “How to replace the sky” by Matt Huynh is a look at what art-making means in a world where our tools are always changing and, with them, our expectations and ambitions must be recalibrated and assessed. Drawn with traditional media — bamboo brushes dipped in black walnut ink painstakingly made by the artist — the warmth of the human hand comes through every line, even as the project is engaged with from behind the cold glass of a mobile phone or tablet. Kristen Radtke, associate creative director