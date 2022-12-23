2022: A year in art on The Verge

This was one of the first big features that Kristen [Radtke] and I worked on together, and we knew that it would be a collage of sorts. Kristen did a lot of prop styling — we got a lot of random objects online (including vintage platforms from Etsy and a huge box of old matchbooks without any matches in them). We saw these objects as stand-in ephemera from Susy Thunder’s life and had a lot of fun photographing the objects individually in the studio with varying amounts of glitter. Kristen then pieced the images together and creative director William Joel built the post, and the final product was a really fun collaboration. We are still coming across that glitter. Amelia Holowaty Krales, senior photo editor