The Apple Event Quiz Apple’s keynotes are iconic. How well can you remember them?

Apple’s product events have always been more than sales pitches — they’re essentially technology entertainment: presentations that run as long as feature films and make bold promises about how technology is changing and why Apple’s new products are (supposedly) the ones leading the charge. The events are undeniably popular. Apple’s last iPhone event, in September 2022, has 31 million views on YouTube alone.

If you’re here, you’ve certainly seen coverage of Apple’s keynotes. Maybe you’ve tuned in live for a few of them (or a whole bunch, as all of us at The Verge have). We dug through our memories for some trivia questions to see just how well you remember Apple’s keynotes and the culture around them — or whether you’ve been paying attention at all.