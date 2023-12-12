The year Twitter died: a special series from The Verge %>

Image key
- Haunted moon
- Blue check
- Jack Dorsey with Death and Bitcoin
- Unicorn
- Macaulay Culkin
- Really big beet
- Karen
- They’re good dogs Brent
- Dril
- Goblin, ghoul or zombie with no conscience
- SpaghettiOs commemorating national tragedy
- Can of beans, uneaten
- Tim Robinson in hot dog costume
- Not a pipe
- Traffic light sign
- Goblin, ghoul or zombie
- Roald Dahl’s Charlie Bucket, dead
- Teach a kid to podcast
- A beer
- X
- September 21
- Cat exercising
- Aerobics instructor in Myanmar dancing through the coup
- Elon Musk being hosed
- The Worst Guy You Know
- UFO
- Bot
- Llama
- NPC
- These are my only moods
- Horse, front view
- A cat holding a sign
- Naomi Wolf’s nemesis, a vaccinated teddy bear
- Joyce Carol Oates
- Woman prison guard