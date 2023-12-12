(about to invent gargoyles) babe the cathedral looks great. how can we get a little fucking freak on the roof.
This is a preservation effort, attempting to capture the funniest, weirdest, and most memorable posts before Twitter completely burns down.
Buttons break, functions disappear, power users flee, site errors abound: Twitter fell apart faster than even the pessimists anticipated. By the time we arrived on the scene, the damage was already irreversible: many of the tweets that made Twitter so iconic were already deleted, removed, or made private. It happened so quickly, we could barely comprehend what it was that we actually lost.
Not all of this information decay is the result of the Twitter acquisition. The famous Zola thread only exists in screenshots; the same goes for all-time great “four eels.” As more and more users delete their accounts — for whatever reason — these microliterary classics vanish, too.
Here, we have done our best to preserve the tweets we believed were worth saving: the entertaining, the informative, the ridiculous, the disturbed.
Collection Notes
This exhibit of great and notable tweets was curated by Verge staffers and a few friends, collected from September through October 2023. Even by that point, many historically great posts were already gone, either because users had deleted their old tweets or their accounts entirely.
In a few special cases, we manually reconstructed some tweets that had been deleted. We excluded tweets from accounts set to private. Legal advised us to not pull avatars for copyright reasons, even though we really wanted to.
For tweets with images, we opted not to add new alt text for embeds that did not already have it. We wanted to maintain the original tweet as much as possible but recognize the accessibility cost.
If a tweet of yours is included here and you would like it removed from the archive, you can contact tweetarchive@theverge.com.
Categories
hystericalGood jokes, many of which went extremely viral
dunksA tweet, usually pretty funny, at someone else’s expense
weirdA special brand of Twitter humor that lived and died with the platform
badIncredibly dumb, self-righteous, or ass-revealing tweets
earnestWholesome posts (a category mostly for pets)
famousCelebrities saying something a little too honest or a little too strange
Contributors
Abigail Schooner, Andy Baio, Andy Hawkins, Barbara Krasnoff, Becca Laurie, Brendan Klinkenberg, Charlotte Shane, Danny Lavery, Eve Peyser, Jess Weatherbed, Kaitlin Hatton, Kaleb Horton, Kate Cox, Kevin Nguyen, Liz Lopatto, Marie Bertonneau, Mia Sato, Mike Isaac, Nathan Edwards, Potch, Rusty Foster, Sarah Jeong, Sarah Smithers, Tristan Cooper, Victoria Song
I will fuck chewbacca and I will die that way
Seeing Zooey Deschanel without bangs or glasses made me accept that maybe people couldn't figure out that Clark Kent was Superman.
Archaeologists working at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, Italy, uncovered the remains of a 30-year-old man who appears to have survived the initial eruption of Vesuvius in 79 A.D., only to be killed when he was struck by a large slab of stone cnn.it/2GZKWvX
People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.
when ur boss makes a normie joke but u want that promotion
Aged like fine wine
you, foolish: I'm feeling optimistic and hopeful for the future
me, wise:
A horse named "Bofa Deez Nuts" wins at Oklahoma City Race Park, impossibly professional announcer is NOT fazed and executes it completely deadpan.
Cause i be watching ASMR and porn all day ♀️
Why is Cardi’s phone battery always under 20%?! @iamcardib
Airports are cool bc you can have like a mental breakdown while drinking a Bloody Mary at 7am then go sleep on the floor like a hobo and no one says anything
mr. gorbachev, tear up this ass
GOD: 8
ANGEL: 9!
GOD: We shouldn't do this drunk
ANGEL: 10 lol
GOD: 15!!
ANGEL *mouthful of pizza* 25
GOD: 30!!
CENTIPEDE: *tearing up* stop giving me legs, I look stupid
GOD: ONE HUNDRED LOL
ANGEL: LMAO
“LMAO WHO DID THIS” — me as a homicide detective
For everyone that sends me this photo 300 times a day ... I SEENT IT!!! I SEENT IT! I SEENT IT!
Paragraph 1: ok
Paragraph 2: ok
Paragraph 3: wait
Paragraph 4: OH
Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM*
chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' all cool
i was shooting some b-ball outside of the school
when a couple of roads that were up to no good
started to diverge in a yellow wood
if ur friend falls asleep a fun prank is to put his hand in a bucket of warm monster energy so he has dreams about riding dirtbikes and fighting his stepdad
the arcade fire show is packed
So grandad was at a sportsman’s dinner and bought a 10ft X 4ft picture of the forth rail bridge. Seemingly he forgot he could just open da blinds granny not happy with him ♂️
told my boyfriend I was going to start my period and he said, "AGAIN??"
it's like, you know what, you're right, I'm cancelling my subscription.
Pitbull insinuating he died of alcohol poisoning from his own vodka brand and came back as a beach dog is exactly what I needed to get through this day
Reincarnated through @voli305vodka with my own vodka and my own beach. Que rico! Reincarnate yourself, Dale!
i think im having a stroke
so they just have a fuckload of spiders
I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button.
Mother: can you please fix my computer
Me: *leans back in chair* well... well ... well ... if it isn’t Miss ‘Get Off That Computer’ Years 1994 to 2006
Waiter: and for you?
Me: *after rehearsing in my head for 15 minutes* the chimney changas
My therapist asked me to identify some habitual coping mechanisms I use during depressive episodes and I had to look this woman in the eye and tell her that when I get really sad my first instinct is to make fun of Elon Musk
Jesus: h-
Pontius Pilate:
why would u come @ me crazy w 12 followers
this fine ass lady was standing behind me at the atm so i took out $400 instead of $20 so tomorrow i’m putting $380 back when my bank open. smh
2016: "Come on, you're talking like Trump's going to put people in concentration camps"
2018: "First of all, I think it's offensive that you refer to them as 'concentration camps'"
It's no longer "It's 5 o'clock somewhere" it's now "it's 2018 everywhere" start drinking whatever time you want.
The Statue of Liberty should replace her torch with a gaslight until further notice
I took an uber alone at 2am and when I got out my uber driver was like “have fun, get that dick!” and I said “hell yes thank you!!” because I didn’t have the heart to tell her I was being dropped at my moms house cause we have to wake up early to celebrate my dogs birthday
ME, AGE 20: Ha ha, I like the riffs, but these Rage Against the Machine lyrics are kind of corny.
ME, AGE 40 (at a cocktail party): You know, some of those who work forces are actually, no joke, the same who burn crosses.
dreamt I went on twitter and saw a random person post a picture of me with the caption “God just be making anybody ” and it had 200k likes
Date: I love car chase action scenes
Me, a fruit stand vendor: I think we're done here
2009: "As Twitter grows, it will increasingly become a place where companies build brands, do research, send information to customers, conduct e-commerce and create communities for their users." - Time
2018:
once at a party I was stuck in a boring group conversation then I remembered I had a banana in my purse so I pulled it out answered it like a phone and said “Sorry guys I have to take this” and walked away we are the masters of our own fate
sadly it's not. they really do call the hospital for white people the mayo clinic
I really truly hope this is just a horrible joke. Sick sick stuff.
I just took a picture of my 3 year old and she said
“Send it to me”
To Where?
Her: Honey, do you think I’m a good cook?
Me: Is CHEP a Brambles company?
Why do dogs feel the need to look you in the eye while they drop a deuce like what kinda serial killer shit is that
Sorry the guy you’re sleeping with won’t call himself your boyfriend but will call himself a content creator
[Disney Pitch Meeting]
Writer: So kids love puppies
Exec: Haha true
Writer: This movie is about skinning alive 101 of them
Exec: First off, it's perfect
Wondered why the car blowers didn't seem very effective then realised half of them were set to 'email' instead of 'bacon'.
Listen to how @stephenasmith pronounces the word “memes”
i love having a body because it's like one of those play doh extruders where you put salad in and get free hair out
Say this in bed if you really want to drive him WILD: "I listened to your podcast"
I didn’t realize until today that “Weird” Al was a parody of normal (“Norm” Al). I’m 31 years old.
You: *owns the libs*
Me, a MILLENNIAL: *rents the libs*
Jenny Holzer just a feminist Dril there I said it
My future husband is probably fake laughing at his girlfriend’s lame ass jokes rn. Be patient King, a true clown is on the way.
FRIEND: my gf has got legs for days
ME: [astonished whisper] night mermaid
The dick vein on a Snickers really makes it
Hardcore Gamers Only: ‘Overwatch’ Is Increasing Its Difficulty By Adding A Senior-Citizen Character That’s A Financial Drain And Emotional Burden On Their Whole Team clckhl.co/FO7Vuqs
FUCK.
white ppl will feel unsafe walking by a black man on the sidewalk but will literally try to talk to the devil through a ouija board
gn
WHO USED THE MONKEY PAW TO ASK FOR A PAIR OF WOMEN'S PANTS WITH POCKETS
They're here.. . suɐǝſ
If I shoot my shot and you tell me you have a man...Imma tell my homegirl to get in his inbox to see if he feels the same way
lmao I am absolutely dying over the fact that now that Sacha Baron Cohen can’t prank anyone with a normal brain who has watched TV in the last twenty years, he’s moved onto pranking famous Republicans, with incredible success
#TrumpBabyBlimp #dnd
The president wakes up every morning, gets dressed, looks in the mirror at his scrotum-level tie length and says, "Perfect!" That will never not bother me
it is embarrassing as fuck that russia's disinformation campaign against america is bolstered by someone who uses the name "guccifer." as in a portmanteau of "gucci" and "lucifer." this is like if jfk was assassinated by someone named "xX_bong_jamez_bong_Xx"
i was trying to remember what the site 'dropbox' was called this morning and all i could come up with for about 5 minutes was 'da share zone'
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|
RABBITS DONT HAVE
OPPOSABLE THUMBS.
I DONT CARE IF THIS
MEME IS CUTE, IT RESTS
ON AN INHERENTLY
FLAWED PREMISE.
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
is meatball an fruit
My 13 yro daughter just asked
What if "Let the Bodies Hit the Floor" & "It's Raining Men" are about the same event, but from different perspectives?
you know what wo uld be fun, would be if twitter hq just dumped a truck full of wet turds on my front lawn every day "In case I missed it"
boys that follow me on twitter and then hook up with me despite knowing damn well that I’m gonna tweet about them are easily braver than the troops
*using Ouija board*
"hello, is there anyone there"
*Y*
*O*
*U*
*U*
*U*
*U*
"ah damnit this is a Soulja board*
regular person: I need more damn money. This shit sucks
internet commenter: Be frugal. Cook a large pot of beans and eat that for an entire week.
rich person: I agree with the wise commenter. Also go to the doctor less please
a great many cultural misreadings of Grimes appear to stem from the presumption that she is “goth.” wise old sages such as i can assure you that it all makes more sense when you grasp that she is INDUSTRIAL, which is totally different
*tips hat at duck* mallardy
Stop getting rid of your pets because they aren’t what you expected Clifford was literally the smallest puppy and turned out to be a 30 FOOT RED DOG AND EMILY ELIZABETH STILL MADE IT WORK
Crank That Soulja Boy
You
my chupacabra don't
my chupacabra don't
my chupacabra don't want none unless you got goats, hon
Will i understand the DSM-V if I haven't seen the first four
me making sure the barista sees me put money in the tip jar
Sad to see the remaining members for daft punk hunted for sport
猫 发现负鼠在吃自己的食物
A butthole dr my sister interned for thinks anal fissures are getting more common bc because people are texting and stuff on the toilet and so trying too hard is tearing their butts. If you are suffering from posters' butthole go to the doctor but also stop tweeting on the pot
Queer Eye but it’s five Native elders trying to convince a New Age hippie spiritualist that their practice is entirely fake
the two genders
I wonder if spiders stop halfway through a web like "ugh will i ever be inspired again i'm a hack"
Guys, this is my brother's barbecue pit.
Gen Xer: I miss Crystal Pepsi, the silly clear soda
Millennial: I miss Four Loko, the drink made of devil's blood that almost killed my friend Brad
Can't drink the sarcophagus juice, can't eat the tomb cheese, what even is the point of archaeology
World's oldest cheese found in Egyptian tomb — but it may be filled with a deadly disease ab.co/2vRG3lH
[Plato returns from the dead]
Plato: so who's that girl, are you together?
Me: nah, it's purely platonic.
Plato: ...what does platonic mean?
Me: it means we don't have sex.
Plato: what the fuck
CAN WE GET THE SPECIAL COUNSEL TO FIGURE OUT WHY LENA DUNHAM’S PETS KEEP DYING AND WHO KEEPS GIVING HER MORE PETS
sister mary jo let me argue “i wish i was aborted so i could’ve gone straight to heaven” in a theology class debate without giving me a detention and shes had my undying respect since
Loyola has Sister Jean, but the White Sox have Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of @Marian_Catholic! The Sox might have a little help from the man upstairs today!
RT @ellle_em: when I find myself in times of trouble
brother Mario comes to me
speaking words of wisdom "it's a me"
Wow. Scott Pruitt's outgoing calls are almost as expensive as Donald Trump's extramarital sex.
Former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt used the installed $43,000 phone booth for only one outgoing call to the WH that lasted 5 minutes. New docs do not show how many incoming calls Pruitt received in the booth.
enough twitter, about to go get deadbeat dad wasted
Accidentally hit a squirrel yesterday in my car. Feel so guilty I could barely sleep. Casey Anthony is a monster.
When the design team loses a debate with the legal team.
i just convinced a tinder boy we had the same number so i didnt have to text him
This truck just tried to sell me weed
update for yall who didnt think he believed me
when you do your homework and nail the interview
[restaurant]
RACCOON (in trench coat): one egg
WAITER: one egg? *suspicious* you’re not from around here, are you?
RACCOON: t-two eggs?
WAITER: ah yes, that’s a normal quantity of eggs
RACCOON: *excitedly* five eggs!
WAITER: *eyes narrow*
My 5 year old son just asked “what if we put a slice of turkey in the DVD player and it played a movie about the turkey’s whole life” and none of the parenting books I’ve read have prepared me for this question.
"i will face god and walk backwards into hell" is a dril quote that people keep mistaking for serious literature but "that's how it is on this bitch of an earth" is a fucking beckett line that i consistently keep thinking is dril
I have one minute of free time a day and this is how I choose to spend it
today i asked my class to come up with a pair of terms that share a denotative meaning but whose connotative meanings differ and one student offered BUTT DIAL and BOOTY CALL anyway that student's the professor now
[clumsily rollerblades in] alright this is a robbery
White people love saying “oh that was terrible” after throwing a frisbee
Words fail.
I fucking love toast, what absolute genius took a bite of bread and was like "cook it again", unreal
yall ever think about how your fingers are slowly 3D printing your nails
THIS SHIT MAKES ME LAUGH SO FUCKING MUCH
Today in mommy blogger instagram: Katie Bower says she didnt realize people were in the buildings and died until a year(!!!!!) after 9/11???
I hope they cast a black Superman. It would nice for a brotha to finally be faster than a speeding bullet.
So you tryna tell me Noah took too 2 bed bug, 2 mosquitos and 2 roaches and threw them in the Ark
Me: what’s the wifi password
My mom:
AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHRHRGRGRGRRRGURBHJB EORWPSOJWPJORGWOIRGWSGODEWPGOHEPW09GJEDPOKSD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!0924QU8T63095JRGHWPE09UJ0PWHRGW
Everyone hates millennials until it’s time to convert a PDF into a Word document
remember when you would go to mcdonalds and fill your cup with every flavor and that shit used to bang... someone thousands of years ago did that with spices and made curry... ugh their fucking mind, i stan
when the kool aid man says “oh yeah!”, why does the kool aid not spill out his mouth? does that mean the kool aid is not actually inside him, but contained exterior of his glass body? does that make his insides solid glass? does he hold kool aid bc he longs to drink but never can
I poured root beer into a square glass to make beer
well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions
[Dracula giving his son "the talk"]
Dracula: you see when two monsters love each other very much, they-
Dracula's son: they do the mash
Dracula: *nodding* they do the monster mash
DAVID LETTERMAN: /rapping stack of notecards on his desk The Curvy Wife Guy. Paul, you know about the Curvy Wife Guy?
PAUL SHAFFER: Ha ha ha
LETTERMAN: The Curvy Wife Guy
/Band plays four bars of Commodores' "Brick House"
And this, despite the trolls, is why I love Twitter
my mom put turkey, chicken, and ham out to test my dog and see what he would eat. he ate everything but the ham. i’ve never been more proud.
RECALL ME BY YOUR NAME, guys, this is pathetically easy.
Luca Guadagnino wants Dakota Johnson to play Armie Hammer's wife in the #CallMeByYourName sequel, but he's struggling with a name: “The only problem is the title. It cannot be ‘Call Me by Your Name Two.’” bit.ly/2PjjJct
horse: is ur name liam
liam neeson: yea?
horse: lol i know u we worked together on a different movie
liam neeson: does anybody else hear this horse talking to me
It's annoying that world is going to end RIGHT as I've become hot
it’s my house crest
IF YOU DO ENOUGH UNPAID OVERTIME YOU GET A TOMBSTONE THAT SAYS GREAT TEAM MEMBER
cells be like
o
fuck it
mitosis time
o
0
8
oo
Ain’t nothing like taking a shower with that peppermint Dr. Bronners and laying on sheets fresh out of the dryer. I be feeling like a big ass mint out my granny purse
Venmo timeline is only good when it shows you that your ex‘s new partner is cheap
cigarettes have almost no calories and are low in sodium. no one is talking about this
I wish Gritty wasn't to do with hockey, cities should just have monsters in them
When referring to the USA, I will always capitalize the word Country!
ooooh baby do you know what that’s worth
on halloween we toast the antichrists birth
I’ve to piss
nasa employee: oh hey u guys are back early
astronaut: moon's haunted
nasa employee: what?
astronaut: *loading a pistol and getting back on the rocket-ship* moon's haunted
peach (crying): i don't need you to be Super Mario. i just need you to be there for me. i just need you to be you
mario: wahoo
Canada shud be absorbed by the usa
Then we’d be bigger than Russia
how did ONE hour make it go from dark at 9pm to dark at 6pm……somebody lying
there’s so many blue check why aight people tweeting “remember politics don’t actually change your life. there’s still sunday football, potpourri, mild salsa, and your beautiful son & daughter breighaedyn & kaehayeighœtelinen” rn
I’ve honestly read this 15 times
cool that ariana grande forgives her exes. also cool that every day I relish in the memory of mine calling, furious, asking why i let him believe björk was pronounced “bork” for 2 years and that he just embarrassed himself at a party
The saddest part of medieval times is the horses think it’s all real
Someone posted this to our neighborhood message board and I will never recover.
in a world where big data threatens to commodify our lives,. telling online surveys that i "Dont know" what pringles are constitutes Heroism
once a year i think about how in highschool a girl made her instagram caption the juicy j lyric: "she eat your heart out like jeffrey dahmer" and a girl commented: "my uncle was murdered by dahmer…please delete this."
Getting 4 hours of sleep vs. 8 hours
welcome to the black parade is the bohemian rhapsody of my generation
OH MY GOD
Everyone wished he'd mackle a little less, and he listened. That's crazy.
Tonight at the start of yoga a woman let the instructor know she was pregnant to which the instructor inexplicably replied “We’re all pregnant” and then another woman said “No we’re not” and then we began.
donkey kong being a villain in industrial settings and a hero in jungle settings is a perfect illustration of what the unabomber was talking about
Every day on Twitter...
God *giggling*: They are gonna be so tiny.
Angel *writing*: ants... tiny... got it.
God *suddenly tearing up*: but omg so strong.
gas lowkey be smellin good i wish i was honda crv
im crying my ass off at this species of goat (gulabi) that is so beautiful and cute as a baby and then the adult is like
Regular back:
-will hurt eventually
-boring
-stupid bones
Backstreet's back:
-alright
Anything I do not want to do is emotional labor. Anything I do want to do is self care. I will not be expanding on this rn.
whales don’t need no man
One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS
wife hoping for a normal day: good morning
me: im gonna try to become left handed
Why do bash “dead-beat” dads for not being there for their kids but we never question if the child has bad vibes? Or if they’re just unpleasant to be around?
I’m not sure, but maybe we can look into establishing GrinchCon - a tea + coffee crawl where people can spread peace and quiet everywhere they go
@Ocasio2018 can you pass a law stopping santacon?
what
HER: I think we should break up
ME: But...why?
HER: I don't know if it's your terrible puns or the fact that you don't "believe" in the color blue
ME {quietly to self}: Cyans fiction
HER: Or both
No Looney Tunes character stands the test of time better than Wile E. Coyote: a self-defeating dipshit who can't stop ordering packages from a shitty, indifferent corporation
[On a date]
Him: I love a woman with a sense of humor, I'm a sucker for a good pun.
Me: omg same. lol Jeremy if you were sliced up into little pieces and soaked in coffee liqueur and then layered between ladyfingers you'd be a jeramisu.
Him:
Me:
Him:
Me: jeramisu
This is your reminder that "Fight Club" is still the most important political movie about the post-Cold War world.
“are you subtweeting me?”
“i do subtweet sir”
“are you subtweeting me sir?”
(to mutual) “is the timeline discourse on my side if i say aye?”
“nay”
“no sir i do not subtweet at you but i subtweet sir!”
@tictacbergerac you got a fucking google you dumb bitch
i know the internet has fundamentally broken me cause i just laughed about this for a solid 45 seconds
♬ He's boiling an egg ♬
♬ He's boiling it twice ♬
♬ He's boiled it again ♬
♬ He's losing his mind ♬
♬ Santa Claus is repeatedly boiling an egg ♬
[at the USDA]
me: [chanting] hogs, hogs-
Iowa farmers: hogs, HOGS
USDA-NASS: [pounding keyboard] HOGS, HOGS, HOGS!
#Iowa record high December #hog inventory, up 2% from previous year. #AgStats
"WELL ACTUALLY": a sequel to "LOVE ACTUALLY" about why it's problematic
The Bailey’s Irish Cream origin story is just straight up a @dril tweet
And lo, unto her did appear a host of Corbyn defenders, who did descend upon her mentions, and she was not sore afraid, because she was used to it. And the host did sing with one voice, ‘ungodly woman, thou foolest us not. We know the true reason thou despisest Saint Jeremy.’ 1
no one blocks like
elf: [squinting at christmas list] how the fuck do you make a juul
Doc martens just emo timbs
Need to “just take a quick break” from your family this holiday season? Just sit on the toilet for 7-10 minutes looking at this app and become insane by reading people’s dumb ass thoughts
I just opened up my bag of Ghost Pepper Potato Chips from Trader Joe’s and there’s a whole ass potato in the bag. I’m not kidding. An entire potato. I can’t even take the bag back cuz who the hell is gonna believe a full potato was in it. They’re just gonna say I put it in there.
A BOY NIECE
my niece/nauce(forgot what the word for boy niece is) looks like a chihuahua lmao
asked siri what one trillion to the 10th power was
I can’t recall if it was Tumblr or Reddit, but I’ll never forget the story I read where this girl went over to a guy’s apartment for pizza, and when it was done cooking he went “I hate this part” and grabbed the pizza with his exposed hands, screaming in pain as he retrieved it.
Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it
*concert*
Fleetwood Mac: thunder only happens when it's raining
Neil Degrasse Tyson, at normal speaking volume from the back: no
Driving lessons are so weird like you climb into a metal box with a divorced man and he teaches you not to kill anyone
I Need To Shoot My Phone
Did Christ not stan the cancelled? Did he, in the darkness of Gethsemane, ask his Father to miss him with that?
Keep missing the hitbox on my evening’s singular mug of wine
This (photo) is how I spent last night.
Very nice hospital in The Hague with anaphylactic allergic reaction. All clear now.
Did I miss an Oval Office speech?
I assume no bombshelly news —like Trump campaign chair consorting with Russian intel agents— happened while I was out.
Pretty cool: A good friend is studying in Yeshiva in Israel. His rabbi told him he liked my beard, elaborating “It gives Cruz a Talmudic & Rabbinic look & presence that will put the fear of the Lord into Israel’s enemies & promote Middle East peace.” Wow. Perhaps a bit much....
I don't have time to read a "Baby on Board" bumper sticker. I am on my phone
Jeff Bezos is getting divorced after realizing that marriage counts as a union.
If there's one thing I can predict, because this is how life works now, these two stories will change places on the sfgate.com most-read list before sunup.
my apartment's pest control guy always refers to Richie (my cat) as a "fellow industry professional"
[first day as a priest]
guy: father i must confess my sins
me: what's the tea my child
You: Hurt people hurt people
Me, nodding: and sea turtles see turtles
finding out james blake is 6'5" really ruins his music boy you are a tall white man what are you even sad about
The year is 2035. Marie Kondo holds up the condemned man to the crowd. “Does this man spark joy?” The crowd jeers, “No he does not!” She nods silently and throws him into the pit.
Remember your first “Shutdown”?
Looks like the 2016 election
You don't know him like i do
Hitting the weed pen in the club
almost at that point in the day where that girl that carries around the ar-15 everywhere weights in on the Gillette ad by shaving her gun or something
If I owe you an email, please find some comfort in the fact that my every waking hour is haunted by my debt to you
Because I only ever use one emoji, my phone has stored only one emoji as a person of color, and thus I have unintentionally created this work of art I call “Diversity Meeting”.
dudes w floor mattresses consistently lay pipe but yall aren’t ready for that conversation
yeah, sure, i like sorkin. sorkin my own dick
Shit magnet has been purchased! Now we will always remember our trip to Crabonela.
The Sears pension plan is responsible for 90,000 people and underfunded by at least $1.4 billion.
The government is going to have to bail them out now.
It is irresponsible for these poorly performing pensions to not have exposure to Bitcoin.
Call yours and demand it!
Keep your Glenns Close and your Glennemies Closer
I wonder if when you walk into a celebrity's house, there's a wall full of photos of them standing with various pizzeria owners
some earrings i ordered on aliexpress never arrived and they asked for photo evidence???
CAPTION OF THE YEAR:
Who hasn't been in a Starbucks bathroom and thought, "the guy in charge of this should be in charge of everything."
Found something new to say when I leave a room.
i don’t trust anyone who self-describes as “open minded”, either you want to start a fight about religion or you’re going to try to swing a threesome. please don’t make me guess
Mercutio, dying, yelling at both Tybalt and Romeo: Both your houses are fucking canceled
*rammstein guy asking his wife what she wants for breakfast*
do
do hash
do hash browns
do hash browns sound good
do hash browns sound good
Don’t make me get my leash
I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya.
it was unfamiliar when a few people started using it, but over time it became a more recognized and more accepted part of the discourse, somehow
When did ‘Overton window’ become a thing?
Welcome to Twitter ladies. A married man, who mainly follows, and interacts with only women, will be assigned to you shortly
At age 23, Oprah was fired from her first reporting job
At age 30, Harrison Ford was a carpenter
Morgan Freeman landed his first major movie role at age 52
They all had time
Because climate change wasn't as pressing an issue for their generation
You? Probably no time.
so I asked my mom why is she still talking to my old boo and she asked me “why are you still talking to my ex husband?”. Ma’am.. that is my father
Brrr! Tourists wear funny animal-like hats to withstand the cold in Harbin, Northeast China's #Heilongjiang province, on Feb 12, when temperatures fell as low as -22C
Pyramid scheme influencers be like:
Gentle reminder to all the Bernie bros to practice self-care. Arguing with centrist women online is emotional labor
this is one of my favorite posts of all time
[inventing balloons] I need one more thing that wants to leave me
Shut up or Britain will vote for it
If all the spiders in the world worked together, they could eat all humans in just one year.
This looks like a scientist explaining to his clones what went wrong
My therapist: <laughs at a joke I said>
Me (to myself): This is great. I’m going to get a good grade in therapy, something that is both normal to want and possible to achieve,
Please. That’s my father’s name. You can call me Jimmy Eat World
Tonight I defined portmanteau for my children with the sentence "I sharted in my jorts" in case anyone ever tries to tell you being an English major doesn't pay off
My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store.
Me sowing: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!!
Me reaping: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck.
No one talks about the correlation of pop punk songs disparaging the suburbs and the modern gentrification of urban centers
yes i am a "HO"
Honorable
online
@AOC I’m sorry to tell you it’s much more than 10. But this is for a couple!
As a couple you should own a minimum of the following
10 Bath Sheets
10 Bath Towels
10 Hand Towels
20 Wash Cloths
Preferably more
@yashar This is for a bed and breakfast
Beto O’Rourke, photographed by Annie-morph Leibovitz.
i .............................. nytimes.com/2019/03/14/sty…
A brief survey of my own text messages is making me wonder if I'm gonna talk like this forever. Like am I going to be 90 years old schlepping my walker around the nursing home & poking my head into friends rooms like "hello my good bitch, the edible you gave me was tight"
No one:
Your mom: your dad was in the hospital last week but he’s fine now
ME: [never once in the 14 years of YouTube's existence watching a video about how Islam is taking over the West]
YOUTUBE: you know what I think you'd like
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━╮
┃ CO — STAR ┃
┃ ┃
┃I see you’ve got ur clown ┃
┃suit on like you always do ┃
╰━━━━━━━━━━━━╯
elizabeth holmes had split ends and didn't fill in her brows of course she was lying. next question
me, lightly touching miette with the side of my foot: miette move out of the way please so I don’t trip on you
miette, her eyes enormous: you KICK miette? you kick her body like the football? oh! oh! jail for mother! jail for mother for One Thousand Years!!!!
To see if you had scoliosis???
do y’all remember those scoliosis screenings in middle school? wtf was the reason for that
just found out about Object Permanence... why didnt any one tell me about this shit
Guy with the megaphone: No justice!
Crowd: No peace!
Guy with megaphone: You were at my wedding!
Crowd (louder this time): Denise!
DOCTOR: It says here you took 3 years off to "soak in tub" ?
ME: (pleasantly) Yes, due to my agonies.
I made a Venn diagram
The only thing standing between me and the White House is popularity.
ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you: twitter
[man gets down on one knee] this is actually more of a comment than a question
tibetan foxes have the exact energy of when you go into arby's stoned and ask about their 5 for $5 promotion, which has been gone for longer than anyone has worked there. the tibetan sand fox's face is the face the cashier makes at you, and the face you make at the cashier
I made this thinking it would be funny but now I'm on the verge of a panic attack
CHOTINER: So how many tacos did you eat?
ME: About four, I think.
CHOTINER: Ok. On Instagram--
ME: Or six, maybe.
CHOTINER: Yeah. Do you think some people might call that a lot?
ME: Well, that's why I got the small chips.
CHOTINER: Right. It's about discipline.
ME: Exactly.
damn they finally got rid of morrissey
The Smiths
Lol that’s funny dude. Reminds me of something one of my mentally ill twitter friends said several months ago.. hang on just give me 45 minutes to find it so I can read it out loud for you,
what is this, robin thicke? because of all the blurred lines!
please nobody show radiohead this
White man: you can’t sit here!
Rosa parks: why not?
White man: because you already have a place......in my heart.
*ancestry dot com logo with a soft fade out*
for all they gassed it up in school the whole checks and balances system is a wild flop
I hope you read it, Chris - among other things, it affirms most of the real-time reporting that the NYT and other outlets did, reporting the White House sought to undermine at the time. It's a fascinating read and one that everyone should spend time on.
I hope they do to and don’t rely on the NYT.
@maggieNYT Hey. I just want to say, I’m Chris Barron, the guy from the Spin Doctors. @ChrisRBarron is not me and I don’t share his political views.
hey there delilah are you mad at me
alone and my thoughts...
Oh, you're experiencing a structural problem? Have you ever considered trying different personal choices instead?
I’m deleting this tweet because the wave of vitriol it sparked is wild but want to transparent about it, so here’s a screenshot for posterity. My main point was that I made sacrifices to be tilted like a pig and that it is 100% possible if you make some compromises
i hate to be that guy, but if i was a baseball player i could definitely escape. especially if i was an outfielder. just wait for a grounder and hop the fence when no one’s looking. i’d be miles away before anyone noticed
One time my dad saw a car for sale on a guy’s lawn in Wisconsin and thought it was a car that could transition into being a boat (???) so he told the guy he’d love to “buy this thing and drive it straight into the lake” which must’ve seemed like a massive power move at the time
Today someone sent me hate email in all caps so I told him that I had a disorder where I couldn't read capital letters and he retyped the whole thing in lowercase.
i know this hasn't been a topic of conversation since 2004 but can we take a moment to acknowledge the official release of paris hilton's sex tape opens with a dedication to 9/11
it’s so weird to think how LMFAO was just a dude and his uncle
imagine chillin and ur uncle pulls up in those pants like bro let’s do this
Jim Carrey Robotnik looks like he and his wife trawl Tinder in search of "a third troubador to join us for schnapps and decadence in our Steampunk Boudoir"
wife: this might be racist-
me:
wife: against italians but-
me:
Detective Pikachu and Sonic are the start of the super smash brothers cinematic universe
do not associate me with the sonic the hedgehog movie if you dont want your shins to be deleted
This is it, my Nextdoor magnum opus...
This typo is about to finish me off for good
I cant sleep gotta get 2 walmart
Damn imagine you found the love of your life...then you see her tweeting about not washing her legs
Dumplings imply the existence of a large dumple
i don't think the british monarchy can survive the fact that it's gonna have kings for a while. modern people can handle a quaint old lady as a beloved figurehead, but middle-aged bald guys who think they're hereditarily better than you? unsustainable
just invented the sequel to the game ‘fuck marry kill’ it’s called ‘stan cancel mute’
ppl get drunk on their birthday to distract from the fact that’s it’s also your annual performance review with the universe
judas:
If you stan J**** C****** unfollow me now. Like immediately.
I’ve never seen something more human from a robot than this.
trust me it doesn’t work
NEW JERSEY: Presbyterian Minister Accused Of Using Oral Sex To Suck Out Men's Evil During Ritual Exorcisms - joemygod.com/2019/06/new-je…
Apparently the moon is slowly backing away from the earth (at a rate of like 2 inches per year) and honestly there’s no loyalty in this solar system. You’re nothing without us you cratered bitch
[middle english period group chat]
feudalismluvr: havin roast beef w/gravé tonite
groats4days: lol gravé
saxon_69: gravé
domesday_bloke: gravé
yas_faerie_kween: gravé
[le_borte_d'arthur has changed the group name to "gravé"]
GRAVY is thought to derive from and Old French word, ‘grané’, that likely meant ‘seasoned’ or “well flavoured’. The N in ‘grané’ was likely misread for a U or a V in the Middle English period, and the mistake has remained in place ever since.
a lot of writers on here like to complain about how hard writing is but personally i just open up the dirty window and let the sun illuminate the words that i cannot find
whenever i see any of u flirting publicly on twitter dot com this is how i feel
When hot mean girls become public leftists
Saying Louis CK got a standing ovation without revealing the venue didn’t have chairs is some PT Barnum level marketing.
I must not reply. Replying is the mind-killer. Replying is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face the bad tweet. I will permit the bad tweet to pass over me and through me.
me: did you steal my thesaurus
horse: nope
rip to ur grandma but i’m different
Every boyfriend I’ve ever had
'Exotic' bird turns out to be a gull covered in curry or turmeric j.mp/2Xlfoxt
Aw shit...I just realized that the U.S. is to the world what Boston is to the U.S.
I just feel like there’s another way
Get pregnant and you shall see his true colours.
I’m advising commuters not to use the street elevator at Pentagon Metro this morning. #wmata
Excuse me @Delta but this is outrageous. I just got sucked through the toilet hole in one of your aircrafts and am now hurtling through the sky, can I get my money back? This never happens on Southwest.
tired of these mfs
oh fuck yeah I’m WOKE
W- white guy
O- overestimating my
K- knowledge on
E- extremely complex issues
Kids be like “Watch this” then do a jump and spin wasting my fucking time
bro we’re in out late 20s we aren’t “socially awkward” we are fucking losers
tarzan's last thought as he plummets to the jungle floor
I miss vine
[first day at Domino's]
Manager: oh and one more thing: don't fuck the pizzas
Me: haha
Asst Manager: seriously, don't fuck them
Cook: dont fuck the pizzas dude
Me: I'm n-
Customer: that guy's not gonna fuck my pizza is he?
Manager: not if he wants to keep his job he wont.
The Sopranos should be called Jersey Boys and Jersey Boys should be called The Sopranos
MY MAN: (comes home)
ME: (nervous) how was the store
MY MAN: fine
ME: oh thank g —
MY MAN: ran into jolene
ME: oh no
MY MAN: she mentioned you left kind of an intense voicemail
I think all student loans should be forgiven but each person's forgiveness ceremony should be extremely long and insanely Catholic
@JasonIsbell Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?
because maybe
you're gonna be the one that saves me
and after all
you're my feral hog
calling them feral hogs is a good start but we’re not going to get anywhere if they still get qualified immunity
to me the most cursed “tik tok” is the passage of time itself
The Beatles didn’t make good music they just happened to exist in the first decade that women were allowed to be horny
“I shook Robert Kennedy’s hand in 1968,” a woman tells Pete Buttigieg. “So you’re good luck?” he asks. “Not really— he was shot a month later,” she tells him.
millennials trying to fit in while talking to boomers and gen x about a potential recession: yeah totally it'd be a huge bummer if all my .....assets..... lost.... value
i really hope we never have flying cars. imagine walking home after a bad day and a kia soul flies over u blasting party rock anthem
this the toilet taint
Jeremy renner is like if a normal guy who works at Dicks sporting goods was granted many wishes by god
if your boyfriend has an android.. ur single to me tf is he gonna do?? tell me to (1/2) fuck (2/2) off ???
every time I start my period early and am wondering why I wake up the next morning and see that franzen’s been at it again
I thought my GrubHub driver died for a second
Left this up for my roommates but if anyone needs to quote tweet it and say “same” to go viral, I understand
wife: We just ate, why are you making pancakes?
me: They’re for the dogs
wife: Why are you making pancakes for the dogs?
me: They don’t know how
No shit Sherlock
who is the share to facebook button on pornhub really helping
German snakes be like hißß
how old were you when you realized seal's "kissed by a rose" was about cocaine
@bijanstephen I checked Genius and this exchange killed me
this.... this explains so much
how old were you when you realized seal's "kissed by a rose" was about cocaine
i refuse to ever teach my daughters the archaic concept of “losing one’s virginity” as if some baby-dicked boy who drives a Honda Civic is really taking something special from you lmaaaoo grow up and overthrow the government
Thinking, as I often do, about the time Yahoo News thought "Zooey Deschanel divorces Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard" meant she had left a man named Death Cab to pursue a relationship with the lead singer of the band Cutie
RT @theblatt: It’s been 243 years since 1776. Who would have thought that the UK would end up with a functioning Supreme Court and the US w…
[me telling my story how I survived a plane crash and lived on a deserted island for a year] it was crazy
[friend who once got a text from me where I accidentally called the grinch the grink] was the grink there?
fourth law of robotics is ya gotta make it so the eyes go red when they turn evil
Drop a pin so I can fade you
American League Solidarity
guy with only ps4 and mattress on the floor who doesnt leave his apartment probably has the lowest carbon footprint but no one wants to talk about that
[Cher "Believe" voice] Can you retweet and like all my posts
not trying to start a feud or anything but I’m a little annoyed @HBO & Nicholas Britell asked Pusha T to write lyrics to the Succession theme, since they asked me to first and turned my version down youtu.be/e-6K2CjJ6dk
really fucked up that you have to start every letter with "Dear" like youre trying to get the dept of weights and measures or whoever horny
Twitter has ruined everything. I can’t stop wondering if these people washed their legs before smashing grapes.
We visited Quinta de Vargellas to see how traditional port wine is made
I saw a man getting ready to fight someone and he took out his airpods and gave them to his friends like they were hoops
keeping track of things with the following rhyme:
if the Naomi be Klein
you’re doing just fine
If the Naomi be Wolf
Oh, buddy. Ooooof.
that’s wild asf how animals just eat meat with no honey mustard, bbq sauce or nothing.
YALL REALLY INSTALL A MICROPHONE THAT LISTENS TO U SLEEP JUST SO U CAN PRETEND TO BE A STAR TREK WITH A ROBOT ASSISTANT? WHAT IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS U GOT FOR IT ANYWAY? "ALEXA, REMIND ME NOT TO COOK & EAT MY KIDS"
Me: So Nephew Kyle is Bill Simmons’ real nephew, but Cousin Sal is not his cousin. Rather, he’s Jimmy Kimmel’s cousin. Simmons was on the writing staff toward the beginning of Kimmel’s show
MacArthur Genius Grant Committee Chair: *typing furiously* Hold on you’re going too fast
Kid at skatepark (as I arrive): “you a good skater?
me: sometimes
him: you ever been here?
me: no
him: you travel a lot?
me: yes, perhaps too much
him: are you a YouTuber?
me: no, I’m just a skater and a dad
him: wanna see me do a jump?
me: absolutely
..and I then shot this pic
Follow up: I asked him his name and he said Irving. I told him my name is Tony, to which he replied sarcastically “like Tony Hawk haha”
and then he left.
When I'm bored I go around putting
these stickers on paper towel
dispensers
from
TWITTER
When I don’t know if someone is a lady or man I just call them fam .. ♂️ ♂️ i ain’t sure if that’s appropriate but that’s the best I can think of ..
snowing hard this morning. Bus driver slid through a red light. Only thing he said was “we slidin” i cant stop thinking about this
guillotine:
-gory
-hard to clean
-gets out of hand
wicker man:
-family friendly
-songs
-grows the seed and blows the mead and springs the wood anew
I want to chat briefly about this text that I received from a friend last week:
Memo to the file: my google search history shows I searched "Trump nude photos" because I was trying to figure out what the hell Nunes keeps talking about, not because I actually, you know.....[shudder].
me: face down, ass up
funeral director: absolutely not
woman on the verge of a breakthrough (pixels, 2019)
It’s me, Amanda Palmer. Please behold my ten-part play about a trio of French mimes having a mournful orgy inside a rusty harmonium. If you do not cover this you’re an enemy of women
You know this all ends with Quillette launching a “punk cabaret” vertical
A+ correction
one time someone said pavlov probably thought about feeding his dogs every time he heard someone ring a bell and i haven’t been the same since
Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara says one of his officers picked up five cups of coffee today at the Glenpool @Starbucks for his dispatchers, as a thank you for working on Thanksgiving.
“PIG” was printed on all five labels, he says. @NewsOn6
remembering that time the New York DMV put a random 40-year-old Dominican man on my official driver's license and when I complained they said well is this not you
i hate when people pray over my food. don’t you know it taste better if it got a dash of devil in it?
Epstein (in Hell): I guess i'm thankful for the people stood by me,
xxxtentacion: bro pass the stuffing
nancy reagan: mr xxxtentacion, would you like . to suck cranberry sauce from my tits
"i wish trader joes was on instacart!" -me living out my little pretend life as my phone sells my medical history to Chevron
how did the grape afford surgery
Friend took me for coffee, to talk.
Him: Wife and I are having a baby. Your kids seem cool. Parenting--how do you do it? Any tips?
Me: Whenever you see a stack of free paper napkins take a big handful.
Him:
Me:
Him: That's it?
Me: It is the only thing I am sure of.
no cop has ever told me “be safe” .. my weed man say it every time i leave his place .. says a lot about society
hello, i’m an adult in a christmas movie. i don’t believe in santa but have also never bought my children even one of the presents they receive every year. they just appear and i am fine with this reality. this is neither confusing nor horrifying
hate the Christmas lyric “do you know what I know?” smug little shit
White dudes will be like "there he is, the man, the myth, the legend!" And it's just Garrett
Me: "Can I have some friends over ?"
My mother: "who is coming?"
Me:
this is my review of cats
@davidfarrier "I'm 37 now, I've just seen the Cats movie."
These random boys added me to a group chat for people named Garrett and I get to stay bc they’re being very kind and it’s probably the best thing that’s happened all day
do you think the kool aid man moves into bigger pitchers as he outgrows them like a hermit crab
I tried explaining impeachment and the first thought I had was "he's been cancelled, but his account hasn't been suspended" and I need to lie down and think about who I am and what I'm doing
This movie turned my guy into dr manhattan
this is my review of cats
subway rat made eye contact with me and said “join us. when the train comes we slide under the tracks and feel it rumble over us like a warm thunderstorm. we live forever and we love to live” I said no thank you I am too large he turned away from me I cried
The existence of Tyler, the Creator presupposes the existences of a Tyler, the Destroyer. In this essay i shall
handsomely
@minakimes How do you get paid to talk about sports
wish it was 1871 so i could cough into a hankerchief once, notice it is spotted with blood, and then die tragically and sexily a few weeks later from the consumption
Not having sex for a year has made me see things differently. Mostly I see things like before, but hornier
we both depressed, now we fucking under this weighted blanket
Going into 2020 a virgin!!!
the word queer has too much baggage for some people to ever be comfortable with its use, and any acronym is going to either exclude people or be incredibly unwieldy. I'm therefore suggesting a new term for people with non-normative sexual/gender identities.
the word is jellicle
losing it at this rn
this is one of the most powerful tweets i’ve ever seen
To anybody I hurt this year, I just want to say you deserved it. Stop playing with me
so i can fuck your wife while you're deployed
The draft dodging jokes are funny. But for real. If you wouldn’t fight for your country, why are you here?
no one:
every writers' room in history: I've thought of a great title for this episode
@nhannahjones @conor64 @AdamSerwer She decided to include what she calls a "myth" about "large sex organs" among African-Americans. As a test to see just how fact-checked these essays were, I merely asked her what sources she had that this is indeed a "myth." 2/
apparently a freight train in Minnesota was leaking corn
there are thankfully few writers of Andrew Sullivan's calipers
[watching Star Wars]
Daughter: that was dumb to call it the Death Star.
Me: why?
Daughter: cause it tells the Rebels they need to blow it up.
Me: oh.
Daughter: I’m gonna call mine the Hope Star.
Me: smart lol wait-what?
Me, as an undergrad, just starting upper level courses: THERE IS A PROFOUNDLY BEAUTIFUL REASON FOR ALL LAWS OF PHYSICS
Me, as a perpetual graduate student: Light goes that fast because it wants to
regular weekend: damn hope I have time to do laundry
three day weekend: ’
best tinder bio I’ve ever read
My vet has the news on precisely how little salami cats can have as a treat
writing my Latino novel: "We fled late in the night, or /la noche/ as Mami calls it. I'm always embarrassed when Mami says shit like that, but I forgive her because she's one of eleven kids and is from /el barrio./ Anyway it was late at night, and Yolanda Saldivar was chasing us-
No WONDER THIS WON THE WORST SEX AWARD THIS YEAR WHAT THE EVER LOVING FUCK
@EffiMai @murilopavo What a terrible day to know how to read
rip mr peanut, honey roasted to death
The guy who owns Tito's Vodka is named Tito Beveridge....what the fuck
famous: well-known for Good reasons
infamous: well-known for Bad reasons
therefore
flammable: catches on fire for Good reasons
inflammable: catches on fire for Bad reasons
Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area.
some people just do not learn
An Oscar worthy date OUT THURSDAY #DanielKaluuya #ChickenShopDate
when i listen to 'Kiss Me' by Sixpence None The Richer i am transported to when i was an angsty suburban caucasian girl who had a crush on the star QB. is this how white people feel about rap songs? i get it now. this is lit.
jello being vacuumed through a tube be like shldopslddldpsshlosphsosspslosspspdls
BIIIIIIIIIIIITCH!!!!!! Is that MEDICAL fondue?!?????!?
me at 8am on my day off: wow, a whole day stretches before me... what wonders await, how many things will i do!
me at noon on my day off: 4 hours deep into a stranger's "troubleshooting your homemade yogurt" wordpress blog posts
It’s wild that you can just do anything. Date the wrong person, choose the wrong career. You can go outside and start eating dirt if you want, and the universe lets you. Not even a pop up like “Are you sure?”
There are only 6 kinds of tweet:
1. I feel drunk but I'm sober
2. I'm young and I'm underpaid
3. I'm tired but I'm working, yeah
4. I care but I'm restless
5. I'm here but I'm really gone
6. I'm wrong and I'm sorry, baby
ａｓｋ ｎｏｔ ｆｏｒ
ｗｈｏｍ ｔｈｅ ｂａｊａ ｂｌａｓｔｓ；
ｉｔ ｂｌａｓｔｓ ｆｏｒ
ｔｈｅｅ
Quibi is short for Quick Bites ergo Hulu is short for Huge Lunch
Nü-Metal Doctor Asks You to Open Mouth and Say, “Ooh WA-AH-AH-AH-AH!”
Law & Order: Massachusetts
.
.
.
men love driving cars with their feet sticking out the bottom and saying shit like yabba dabba doo²
² Posted during the first half of the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak, but preceding The Incident, we begin to see Leon's posting ability decline.
did my mom send this
I was sent to a Costco to see if people are stocking up (even though health officials say it’s not necessary) in case COVID-19 gets more serious here. This guy came out of the store with 16 boxes of condoms and a big jar of coconut oil. We all have priorities.
I love black people.
A while back, Dunkin Donuts used Rob Gronkowski in some ads. But my friend and I had no idea he was a football player, so we thought Dunkin came up with an Original Character named "Gronk" to advertise their energy drink.
Washing in the name of...
On this occasion it's best you do what they tell ya
Interviewer: Why do you want to work for Facebook?
Me: I'm keen on protecting people's data and want them to have a good user experience
Interviewer:
Me:
Interviewer:
Me: haha I'm joking I don't give a shit
Interviewer: haha omg I was like whaaatttt lmao
the killers: it’s called mr. brightside. verse 1 is about being cheated on
producer: geez does it get resolved in the 2nd verse?
the killers: no, we literally just sing all of that again. won’t change a word
producer: sounds bad
the killers: its the greatest song ever written
absolutely killing me that all-purpose cleaning sprays made by mrs meyers, seventh generation, et al are still on grocery store shelves. when the cards are down and shit hits the fan no one is an organic hippie anymore
Social distancing is underrated.
Thankfully I haven't had to go out and panic buy any food as I've been saving some plums in my icebox for this very occasion.
long ago Andy Samberg cast out the awkward and mean parts of his personality which went on to take shape in the form of Michael Cera and Jesse Eisenberg. they now exist as a living matroyshka. every night Cera must climb inside Eisenberg who must then himself climb inside Samberg
in my first zoom class prof started sharing screen and one of her folders is just in all caps DIVORCE
“i can’t go because of coronavirus”
- whiny
- boring
- weak
“i’ve sworn an oath of solitude til the blight is purged from these lands”
- heroic, valiant
- they will assume you have a sword
- impossible to check if you really have a sword because of coronavirus
Day 4 of quarantine
what THE FUCK
I had a dream that there was a thing on here where whenever Cuomo did something to dunk on de Blasio everyone posted "eggs up for Cuomo "
had 3 coffees and a bunch of american cheese for breakfast "to see what happens"
A funny thing about quarantining is hearing your partner in full work mode for the first time. Like, I’m married to a “let’s circle back” guy — who knew?
I've never played Animal Crossing, but based on what I've read on Twitter, you play a depressed millennial who moves to a deserted island to collect fish. Everyone congratulates you for catching these fish, except for Tom Nook who is an asshole.
During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not.
One thing I’ve learned so far in quarantine is that my husband refuses to microwave anything for 45 seconds, he always does 44. When I asked him why, he said, “For Obama.”
Commencing Day 16 Of Sheltering-in-Place. Coffee-run to gas-station complete. Eighteen large to-go. Put in car, drive them home, deloused, decontaminated, showered, and placed in fridge for use.
Stay safe out there, outlaws and creative-gypsies.
explaining to my friends w kids under 6 how it’s been isolating alone
When you’re in full codeswitch mode but slip up a little bit:
Due to less air pollution the sky is so clear ! I can see the Universal logo !
Editor: You get those photos of Elliott Gould and Grover?
Photographer: Sure did boss, real fuckin sexy just like you asked.
Editor: what
Can Bigfoot or aliens get Coronavirus I need to know because I have had contact with them
Having a baby is like the dark souls of tamagotchi
best lyric of all time is when elton John was like “if I was a sculptor, but then again no” like pls I’m on the edge of my seat .. what were you going to do as a sculptor Elton!?!!!
best lyric of all time is when elton John was like “if I was a sculptor, but then again no” like pls I’m on the edge of my seat .. what were you going to do as a sculptor Elton!?!!!
@1followernodad @MaraWilson He never even tells us what he'd do as a man who makes potions in a traveling show. Just leaves that whole storyline dangling.
Why would anyone try to end the lockdown before we reach Day 69?
Today is 5/9, or as some guys call it 5/11
she was the blueprint for....so many Twitter users
My plans 2020
thinking about how my ex used to say lana del rey was miserable that she'd never get the opportunity to fuck JFK and took it out on the rest of us with her music
She in racial chat rooms showing feet!!!
My dude found out exactly how expensive this hobby can get…
Programming Skills: PRIMARILY RUBY AND PYTHON BUT I CAN USE ANY TYPE OF GEM TO CONTROL ANY TYPE OF SNAKE
De Blasio: ‘It Is An Honor To Have My Daughter Doxxed By The Greatest Police Force In The World’ bit.ly/2Mm1Zx4
I hate when random people say athletes shouldn’t get involved with politics and just entertain. Firstly, this is a human rights issue. Secondly, what gives you more right to speak than me? By that logic if you work at IKEA you are only allowed to talk about the “GRÖNLID” ♀️?
me: how many are in a dozen
baker: 13
me: why
baker: cause fuck 12
We're gonna have to retire the expression "avoid it like the plague" because it turns out humans do not do that
british cooking shows: tell us about this wee tart youve made, the crust is just lovely
american cooking shows: we’ve replaced your knives with philips head screwdrivers & released raccoons in the kitchen. the clock is set for 30 seconds, please bake us peace in the middle east
Writing about US food the way the NYT covers Asian fruit: In a nation torn by racial conflict, one unlikely food unites. To those accustomed to chopsticks, the greasy parcel known as a 'burger', a sort of split bao, is crude and messy. Yet it encapsulates a nation's violent past.
Me: What do you want to name your character?
Kid (almost 4): City Jeans.
Me: I've literally been paid to come up with character names for a video game and never thought of one that good.
Kid: Incredible Good Fun Francis Dances.
Me: Fuck.
Always the last place you'd think to look
2 bodies recovered during search for missing swimmers at Murderkill River 6abc.com/murderkill-riv…
@devonbl Coffee tastes like chocolate juice makes me go fast
in a rage., i farted into the gamestop cashregister, venting my frustration and rendering the money unusable, paving the way for gold stndrd
nba gossip is now called bubble tea
Blowing past Sisyphus while rolling two enormous boulders up the hill instead of one and flipping him off
Maybe I am drinking too much during THE FUCKING PANDEMIC
I am@being shunned by my family because I am drunk. Yes ok I am fine with that FUCK YOU YOU FUCKING FUCKERS
traditionally "Ivy League" refers to the highest quality undergraduate education. Harvard Law, where Dershowitz taught, is not Harvard College & I think that I am correct, but tell me if I am not, that Harvard Law is not, strictly speaking, "Ivy League."
Alan Dershowitz is proof that ivy league does not equal better, smarter, or more good. Stop expecting better of people because they're affiliated with a centuries-old institution build on money from kidnapping, raping, and enslaving Africans.
Ludacris: Has starred in the majority of the Fast and the Furious franchise
Mozart: Has never appeared in a F&F movie, possibly did not even own a sports car
Youth Pastor: ...You know who else had a wet ass pussy?
upset that i saw this image and immediately started singing this. pic.twitter.com/TKpQBXMkCl
I took an 85 megapixel shot of the moon last night by blending together 24,000 individual image frames. #astrophotography #opteam #space
people on here will tweet anything. “Charlie Brown had hoes.” No he didn’t. That isn’t true.
OMG my brother in law, the gift that never stops giving, was tired of being sent to get rice every day so he decided buy in bulk, talked to the shop about it, wires got crossed, now there is a literal TRUCK FILLED WITH RICE outside the house and my sister is losing her shit lmfao
weird thing for nintendo to announce on mario's 35th anniversary but okay i guess
i feel so bad when i overtake an old person on the sidewalk like man i really didn't mean to flex on you with my youthful stride
Bruh I’m sorry, but there is not a single situation where a Baby can where Jeans & I won’t laugh. The fuck is that kid wearing such a serious fabric for Lmao. Baby Legs in jeans look funny as hell, it’s literally inches of Denim. Idk why it’s so funny
I assumed deer dead bc it was night and no carcas
urine is not sterile. it has piss in it
I can’t believe I did it. Over 2500 miles on a bicycle, 36 days LMFAO
Very troubling that the song "Monster Mash" isn't the Monster Mash — it's a song about the Monster Mash, which is not itself heard on the track, and is fundamentally unknowable to us.
dear “posers” who wear our shirts but can’t even name three songs: keep it up. we love you. we appreciate the support. impale the gatekeepers on spears and leave them posted alongside your path as a warning to others.
Kayleigh McEnany teighsts poseightyve for Coveighd-19
idk why but saying someone engaged in a clownish undertaking feels like a bigger roast than just calling them a clown
Lester Holt presses Biden on calling Trump a "clown." Biden says “I should have said this is a ‘clownish undertaking’ instead of calling him a clown."
ITS FLAT FUCK FRIDAY YOU FUCKING LOSERS
Work have been sending this out "to help support our mental health while working from home" and I cannot cope
Are YOU Jeffrey Toobin's penis? Please drop us a line! tips@defector.com
last one
Generational stereotyping is bad and wrong but it's extremely boomer to be horny at work.
Aesthetic
they need to make a movie like ‘joker’ but for waluigi
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened,” a former White House official told me. “Live. Laugh. Love.”
This person added, “Sometimes you own the libs; sometimes the libs own you.”
alex trebek was proof that you can be a kind person who also bullies nerds, 100% legend
if Rudy Giuliani is the lawyer they're going to end up arguing this case in food court
Up early working on PA.
@realDonaldTrump election night 800,000 lead was wiped out by hundreds of thousands of mail in ballots counted without any Republican observer.
Why were Republicans excluded?
Tweet me your guess, while I go prove it in court.
For what it's worth, canceling our Thanksgiving celebrations to prevent the spread of COVID gives us a great opportunity to talk to our kids about how entering someone else's home to intentionally spread a deadly disease is foundational to the holiday in the first place.
Hi, sorry I haven't responded to your text, video games basically don't have loading screens anymore
bigots not knowing what a transcriber does is now my lifeblood - this is the 3rd time this has happened, lmfao
really overwhelmed by this autofill situation
unfortunately all twitter users are inherently unloveable, that’s why we are here
have u ever fallen in love with a twitter mutual
The French Prime Minister struggling to find his glasses despite already wearing them is just the sort of content I needed today
Y'all. . . why did my sister just tell me. . .
Marisa Tomei's name is an anagram for "it's-a ME, Mario!"
The kids asked if they could write “Let It Snow” on the windows... the bottom is what can be seen from the road.
aw man what
Philip K Dick movies all have names like CORTICAL IMPASSE and are based on short stories called like "Let's See What's Going On Down at the Brain Factory"
(DMing a mutual) hey man I'm imagining Dracula saying your latest tweet and it's freaking me out. Could you possibly delete it
Some pics from probably the most memorable night of this year for me!
Here's a wholesome Christmas Eve post for y'all. The Lego aisle at Target was completely sold out except for one set that, curiously, nobody seemed interested in buying this year: the police station.
I’ll never forget how my friend, a museum curator, told a guy she’d just met what her job is and he responded with “I’m a curator too.” She asked of what and he said,
“vibes.”
Every member of the political class is like “dignity of work” and “get a real job” and then they file these disclosures where they got paid $5 million to sing “Africa” at the annual Raytheon karaoke party
in england, they don't say i'll kick your ass, they say i'll see you on the
jake tapper is a real news pussy. you take that back
Trump Campaign’s Jason Miller Calls Jake Tapper ‘A Fake News P*ssy’ After CNN Host Tells Him to Pay His Child Support
"im not owned! im not owned!!", i continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob
Musicians, if a pianist ever bullies you, just ask them if they can play this
Excuse me while I write 150,000 words on these two images
i can now say this without fear of being murdered: i don't like the phil spector production style that much. too muddy.
Not me. Us.
Is this why my stimulus taking so fucking long? Get yo ass back in those meetings!
Post one picture that changed your entire concept of what television could be
Instead of becoming a millionaire off GameStop I invested in therapy and became a millionaire in feelings
it’s been a weird day
GENIE: are you sure you really want to do this?
ME: I’m sure.
GENIE: [sighs] fine. Here’s what it would look like if Guy Fieri had a Wario
>This man on Fox News just said that they should “ban social media from talking about short stocks”
how come they didn't have the gunfight at the excellent corral
A large boulder the size of a large boulder is blocking the southbound lane Hwy 145 mm28 in Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. Expect delays. #largeboulder
Every photo of Matt Gaetz looks like Jack Nicholson as the Joker when he puts on regular foundation.
Never Told Story,but Swear It’s True .Have Touchy Neck So Try Things.1. Night I See Kinda Weird Guy Selling Pillows & Order 1. It Was like Sleeping On Rocks,So I Sent It Back.I Thought I Shouldn’t Say Anything.When I Saw Him with trump Still Kept .Now I Don’t Care”Pillow Sucks”
if I were in the stanford prison experiment I’d just stay calm and have fun with it
@erinmartina @emokendallroy When God sings with his creations, will a turtle not be part of the choir?
you’re telling me edward is a hundred and something year old vampire genius and his favorite song is clair de fucking lune
in ur COVID relationship which of u is the beautiful shut-in who tends the garden and which of u is the nasty little goblin who ventures into town every Tuesday to endure the jeers of townsfolk at the grocery store
My beautiful daughter poop love her very much
Not an anti Vax guy but I won’t be taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I’m not a baby
WASHINGTON (AP) — US clears Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 shot, adding a third vaccine option to the race against the virus.
Somehow the Hand Sanitizer Cam at NBA games is hornier than the Kiss Cam
Can we stop the posts please guys. Can we all cool it with the gags, riffs, spoofs, and epic shit. People are trying to do mental health
The Senate getting bills from the House
I know the rhetoric about getting “shots into American arms” is meant to invoke a patriotic can-do spirit but it just makes me wonder what would happen if the vaccine had to be injected into our butts instead
almost finished my great masterpiece, which is a spreadsheet of which male singers 1982-2006 were hot enough to be The Guy In The Video or whether The Guy In The Video had to be a different, hotter man
good news for bryan adams, bad news for phil collins, surprising data for meatloaf
*reading an article in 30 AD’
‘Meet Jesus, the man who started with NOTHING & built one of the world’s fastest growing religions!’
Me: wow!
*top of paragraph 3*
‘With a little help from his father, God’
Me: fucking knew it
waiting for the vaccine like
I lol'd
Quarantine Passover
This is art
My orchestrator told me to add something because the cellos need more support.
Just emailed him back this.
Psychology textbook diagrams never cease to amaze me
You know in video games, where you choose your dialogue and it’ll lead to different results?
A bird shat on your car.
Choose your dialogue:
“Birds hate me” —> depression
“Birds are inconsiderate pricks” —> no depression
hot girl summer implies the existence of cold bitch winter
I asked the nurse giving my vaccine if I could use a bandaid I brought from home and she was like “I don’t see why not” and now she sees why not
Birds are just named stuff like Hotbreasted Milf and no one does anything about it
In the desert, an ass hole is a welcome sight for many parched creatures.
The underside of the Washington St bridge has taken a strong anti-NFT stance
your honor that was a bit
Having a headache is so embarrassing, like bro you are the one that decides when things hurt just turn it off
I think there’s been an accident
Everyone busting my CRACKERS over the “pants”—(partially my fault because I called attention to them with the Bugle Boy comment). The truth is, they’re BALMAIN (the most prestigious brand in PANTS)—my shoes are by Ferragamo. Basically, I’m a Sharp Dressed Man. Thank you !
if they had twitter in england i would be like “NFT? mate there’s no such thing as enough tea ” and mfs would go crazy for it
Kermit the Frog unrecognizable in The Great Muppet Caper pic.twitter.com/HVd5jC93dE
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film trib.al/nwqpPxP
this came to me in a vision
( ) I’m in
saying ‘i have money tied up in investments’ to describe having asos returns i haven’t sent back yet
every swimsuit for women now is like, ok you must feel comfortable showing your entire ass, have absolutely no vulva, and know how to tie the most advanced sailor knot around your torso. also it’s $90 for just the bottoms
I literally had a nightmare that everyone on the Internet was doing something called “wiseposting” but I just couldn’t get it right and so people would bombard my replies with the sentence “mmmm, no, very unwise”
When bitcoin is up the crypto guys I follow are like “new paradigm. The global order is finished. If you were left behind, I hope you own a gun.” And when it’s down they’re either like “wow. Hm.,” or posting meaningless Chinese proverbs like “Every step makes a footprint.”
sadly i do think my last words will be "not me dying"
??? What the fuck lmao
"Eww she fuck the weed man for weed"- a bitch that's fucking the Text man for Texts
Y’all need to go outside and eat some ass or whatever I can’t believe this bee controversy has taken over my TL
so we’re just powering through hot drunk trainwreck summer without processing all the grief, I love this for us it’s like Hemingway going to the French Riviera after WWI
sorry I didn’t finish Ernie’s biography, that went awesome and ended well right
Before she left, Naomi Wolf left us with one of the funniest tweets in the history of this garbage site.
fight club is just about a guy who made up a guy to get mad at only to realize the guy was himself
attorney: [reading my will] my darling wife, to whom i bequeath the totality of my...updog
[whole room groans]
attorney: it says to pause to allow anyone to inquire as to what updog is
So funny that this ad is not for the shirt. Nothing to do with the shirt. Shirt isn’t even mentioned. We’re just supposed to pretend that’s a normal shirt.
let the bodies keep the score
let the bodies keep the score
let the bodies keep the score
Aww, man. That’s so sweet. How’d the rest of his dentist appointment go?
@richardmarx my son heard ‘right here waiting’ for first time. Loved it.
John McAfee didn't even start his career as a drug fueled international fugitive until he was in his 60s. So just remember that it's never too late to chase your dreams.
Recently there's been the emergence of a small but distinct group of dudes (mostly) on here whom you might call anti-contrarians.
in the 90’s, computers would scream every time you went online. that was foreshadowing
I’m Boston Sober (an alcoholic)
My gummy vitamins melted together so I’m just gonna take a bite out of this every day instead of letting them go to waste
A podcast where parents try to explain what their adult children do for a living
generations are mostly fake but i have arbitrarily decided that the millennial / gen-z line is whether this joke lands
Olympics news is so wild. Every item is like "entire Danish swim team lost in lava pits," or "opening ceremony producer resigns after people recall his history of eating stop signs," or "God begs us to stop"
someBODY once told me
the beach was gonna old me
remembering the 2012 london olympics when the main storyline of the american athletes was “there’s this one swimmer who is insanely dumb”
two wicked big roads split apaht
and fuckin sorry I could not travel both
“Let me make this clear: this is NOT Woodstock ‘99. Fuck all that bullshit.” - Fred Durst before launching into “Break Stuff” at Lollapalooza!
Raspberry bidet
Thrilling chase underway
“obsessed with these vibes” i say entering a situation so wretched and foul
One of the funniest things I’ve ever witnessed was when this strobe light at G1C was malfunctioning and it was terrorizing this guy SPECIFICALLY
My friends daughters hamster has been missing and feared dead for almost 2 weeks now.
Last night she forgot to wash up the paint tray after a day of decorating.
We now think the hamster may still be alive…
I wasn't feeling well and was lying down in bed. My 10yo was next to me, playing on my phone. I didn't realize she was using it to text my husband, pretending to be me.
i was a vaccine checker tonight at my venue and i swear to god i’m not fucking with you, one couple came up to me and asked “vaccine for what”…… WHAT DO YOU MEAN VACCINE FOR WHAT
i can see why he had to resign
Whenever I start to objectify a woman, I just think about how much her father must love her.
GOOGLE: Of course, sir, here's the download time calculation you requested. But... while Monsieur is here, could he perhaps be interested in a... different kind of data transfer?
woke up from an incomprehensible dream where this was the hot new meme
sorry but the highest tier of Posting is when there’s a legal record of how you ruined your life by Posting
When y’all got nothing in common but you vibe
sorry i can’t come into work today the cuban government has used a targeted energy weapon on me producing symptoms identical to a hangover
guest rapper on gorillaz song: i been in ends since ten kicking product round the bend, my mum died of tuberculosis i'm slipping into psychosis
Damon Albarn on the chorus: ooooooh flimsy steve, where did you go, what have you seen
I met Pope Francis in the Vatican yesterday, briefly. I said, “Holy Father, I wrote a lot of good tweets.” He took my name tag in his hands, looked at it, and said, “the Florida congressman who likes young girls?” C’est la vie…
cows are very calm considering the whole floor is food
The body of Christ seasonally spiced
yikes, unfollowing him now. i'm a big fan of his paintings, i had no idea he started the war on terror
My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied
Told nicki Minaj some sensitive info about my testicles. She’s a really good friend so I can trust her not to tell anyone about it
y’all be scared to double text lmaoo not me ding ding tis i again
69 love songs and none of them pass the bechdel test...
i’ve seen a lot of discussion and debate around neutral milk hotel lately, so i just wanted to share this comprehensive guide. i hope this clears things up.
They probably should've done Feel Good Inc instead
Gorillas Perform Oral Sex at Bronx Zoo, Humans Horrified
life is so crazy. 5 years ago i used to just sit on twitter in my room all day but now i’m rich and i sit on twitter in my room all day.
When her beauty is beyond compare with flaming locks of auburn hair
You’re only as good as the company you keep.. this is what 43 looks like for me
Stinky Tokens
I could’ve told her that.
@kaaauthor what do you think of our Halloween costume?
why does he have sweet baby rays bbq on the decorative shelf 2
How am I? I’m reading the corporate bio of Ed Sheeran’s wife on the Deloitte website
When I first heard of QAnon, I thought it was a support group for women who found out their husbands were gay.
the stranger next to me at a karaoke bar last night was scrolling a facebook group called “MEN ENJOYING FEET” while waiting for his song to come up, then he sung “under the sea,” which is a song about a mermaid who wishes she had feet
Good news: My eye doctor was very impressed that I diagnosed myself with astigmatism based on a meme
Bad news: It’s not quite bad enough to fix with contacts. So I guess I’ll let you know when I’m on the road and you can use caution
Gen Z Poets are gonna be built differently
i dont like to get political on here but never having had sex doesn't make you a "virgin." getting married in your twenties makes you a virgin
I've got a tiny subset of friends/previous friends/acquaintances who are looking at NFTs with the inevitable curiosity they display for everything, but the Venn diagram of that group to "would lose weekends huffing nitrous/think microdosing's a neat productivity hack" is a circle
@Tripolar_B A classic
you want me to go to a meeting? the thing that killed Julius Caesar?
Kudos to the @LandsEnd designer who got this past corporate.
At coffee shop this morning:
Girl behind counter: (not joking) “has anyone told you that you look like Tony Hawk?”
Me: yes, so much that I sometimes write about it.
Her: haha, here’s your coffee
Other girl by exit: (leans toward me as I walk out): “you really do look like him”
We should forgive all student debt so we can stop having this discourse
Correction of the year.
h/t @sarafischer
11. AXE disavows the Capitol attack
We'd rather be lonely than with that mob. AXE condemns yesterday's acts of violence and hate at the Capitol. We believe in the democratic process and the peaceful transition of power.
Yeah I stole your ape pics. What are you gonna do, draw some police
@dj_rozwell goblin at night, filled with fright. goblin in morning, its more of a warning
I’ve thought long and hard about NFT’s and I’ve decided it’s not something I need to do
Japanese writer about to type the funniest two words combined ever: "I'm going to name my character something foreign-sounding"
i made an algorithm look at 1,000 memes on Twitter and then produce its own, and this is what i got.
i am shaking and crying.
2022 is just beginning, i can't do this. this can't be how 2022 begins.
Damn...CAPTCHAs getting hard.
Googling “can I take expired advil,” not liking the results I saw, then adding “be real”
a shrimp? am i to accept, as god's own truth, that the sea's very own abominable and chittering roach, was the one who took wok into hand and fried this rice?
when someone visibly coughs blood into a handkerchief in a period piece that’s conspicuous consumption
I’ve been standing here for 30 minutes. Nothing!!
My girlfriend asked my Alexa to play The Joe Rogan Experience as a joke and that little snitch said "resuming The Joe Rogan Experience"
when I was first married to my (Jewish) husband two Jewish women friends of mine took me aside & said with wry smiles: "Welcome to the club." soon, I knew what they meant.
theres been a horrible success at the accident factory
I can’t stop singing this question to the tune of “What Shall We Do with the Drunken Sailor?”
the best part from the #bitcoin laundering presentment is that morgan and lichtenstein allegedly had a bag of cell phones under their bed labeled "burner phones" and 1 of them had a text file named "passport_ideas"
"An Extremely Online elder millennial mysteriously receives their Substack newsletters a day early — but can they use the knowledge to save those fated to be Twitter's main character?"
‘Early Edition’ Reboot Gets Pilot Order at CBS
My boss on Zoom: “Joe you been quiet today. Do you want to say anything?”
Me: “Betty White passed away so she could come back as Rihanna’s baby”
My boss: “Gang that’s my fault I should know better”
P.O.D.? Nah I don't listen to
dentist: so, are you flossing?
me: are you using a unique password for every account?
one cool thing about spotify is you can still listen to your favorite problematic artists and they won’t make any money
Same energy #SOTU2022
you gotta respect the art form
A snapshot of the Russian economy: an investment expert goes live on air and says his current career trajectory is to work as "Santa Claus" and then drinks to the death of the stock market. With subtitles.
interviewer, looking at resume: i see no gaps here, you must be burned out as fuck
job candidate: yes
I hate when I'm on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle
I don’t understand why people would want to get rid of pigeons. They don’t bother no one.
“Spotify’s down? What am I supposed to listen to now?“
Women, my brother.
electricity went out and i had a small meltdown at work today
screaming at this painting of the March family of little women enjoying dunkin in the concord dunkin
My husband ordered bees.
20,000 bees.
The postal service has lost his order.
three 6 mafia went to the oscars slapped not a SINGLE person
Be careful out there everyone. I had 2 Morbius tickets in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more.
I just spoke to Chris Smalls, president of Amazon Labor Union, outside NLRB in Brooklyn about the fact that the union is leading Amazon 738-600.
He said of Amazon’s lawyers in the vote count room “I love watching them squirm. They’re drinking mad water.”
I want you meet my hero, the person who complained to the FCC about ABC yanking the closed caption feed during the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation meaning they were not able to understand what the hell happened.
insider.com/fcc-complaints…
Absolutely insane choice for a name
That is a really specific category but I suppose someone had to win it.
Louis C.K. Wins Grammy for First Special Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations
I can’t stop laughing at this I haven’t stopped laughing at this for the last 45 minutes
Kevin Durant told he hasn't lost to the Knicks since 2013. He pumps his fists:
"I got something to talk about on twitter now."
thanks all. together weve raised over $63 for raytheon to develop a brand new ITAS that can shoot down enemy prayers before they reach God .
Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the fuck is supposed to be on his iPhone case
@mariebardi hope this helps :)
Lord Pickles apologises for getting the number of people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire wrong while giving evidence
cops keep pulling me over and begging me to have sex with their partners
"a face you always see in dreams"
#CompVis pic.twitter.com/2RbOh2fUxC
@images_ai Nice!
Could you do “that face you always see in dreams”?
Everything.
What’s next? (It’s always something!)
Too much body positivity on my feed. Humans are disgusting. Skin is gross. We have so many holes. There’s a skeleton inside. Uncomfortable just seeing one of us in public.
Grassley to Beth: Sunday we hv our Easter family gathering are u ready to roll ?
Beth to GRASSLEY’ “ready 10/4” Beth is my old faithful vacuum cleaner
“Bless me Father for I have sinned. I can’t stop thinking about the barenaked ladies.”
Priest: “And how long has it been since your last confession?”
“It’s been…”
i know exactly how i want to die. i want to get hit by the carpool karaoke car so james corden will have to stop doing it
Tonight the #CNTower will be lit blue for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month / Ce soir la #TourCN sera illuminée en bleu pour le Mois de sensibilisation au syndrome du colon irritable
to my crying infant: please stop trauma dumping
I wonder what the fridge thinks of Joe Kahn
therapist: whats your attachment style?
me: I dunno...pdf?
It’s called emotional labor, T. It used to mean you had to smile at work or something but now a bunch a online weirdos say it means you don’t gotta be a good friend to someone no more.
just had an interviewer ask me if it was “hard for us to be referred to as a nineties band” and i’m kicking myself for not saying life is hard and so am i
bats playing the long game
Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for Covid-19, but "he's OK," Sharon says.
i’m a bitch, i’m a lover, i’m a…
cat churning butter, germany, ca. 12th century
my boss denied me a raise before my shift today. what’s some music you have never wanted to hear in a coffee shop?
it is time to make roe v. wade permanent by putting it on the blockchain
imagine your roommate eats the plums you were saving for breakfast and then writes a bitchy little poem talking about how good they were. and then it becomes one of the most famous poems of all time
Me: oh, the coco pops monkey *definitely* has he/they energy
My mum: your cousin just bought a house
My dad has just described my parents new car as being “too woke” because it warns you of upcoming obstacles…
A FaceApp morph of all Supreme Court justices since 1980
Optimist: The glass is ½ full.
Pessimist: The glass is ½ empty.
Excel: The glass is January 2nd.
the other day i did a bunch of whippets and was struck by the fact i didn't know anything about which important romans, or indeed any historical figures, were fat. this is what i said to my friend about it
I get so proud when the roomba runs out of charge and makes it’s way back to the charging station like yes girl self care!!
why did the crypto crash happen?
bitcoin turned 13, and libertarians lost interest
俺が牛乳を注ぐ女だ。
#Blender #Unity
You want me to get a husband???The thing that killed everyone on Dateline???
guy who pronounces LGBT as "el jibbity"
ask not what your country can do for you. they literally won’t do it
When I retweet myself
Pride month taught me it was ok to be a corporation
it’s a hard pill to swallow but i think we need to accept that our lives just won’t be same again. the risk will never be zero. we will always be on the verge of another morbius release
i love how in the winter my personal goals are like “change careers” and “find meaning in life” and then in summer literally just “look hot” and “go swimming”
Too many of you were told as kids you'd make a great lawyer without realizing that adult was calling you a dick.
the ai art thing is fake. i’m the guy who has to draw all the requests like the chess player inside the mechanical turk. you’re torturing me. i spend every waking hour drawing shit like “joe biden asuka wedding” and “donkey kong nuremberg trials” please stop. i need to sleep
girlfriend: now don't start weird conversations with my dad tonight
me: fine
[later]
me: [immediately] ah rugs, the coward's carpet
oh we’re in a “bear market”?? well I think we’re in a platypus store. that’s what you sound like. that’s you.
you might want to think about intercepting some profits sometime soon… pic.twitter.com/N68BXLZe8u
Intercepted
@alexanderchee oh no! Not totally the same, but my mom read my diary and stole a couple of lines I wrote about losing my virginity and put it in her e-sig on her Sims erotica website. It was there for YEARS before I found it.
I really don’t know what to say about my hotel room view
Lucifer was the Angel of light… could be his… we should make abortions widely available just to be sure
@_TopOfTheLine__ @Fogle4MO @solomonmissouri Did you know a light emits from the joining of the sperm and egg? If that isn't the light of God, I don't know what is
sending friends tweets I think they might like is the same thing as those crows that leave little gifts of bottle caps and string
Literaleigh is a beautiful name for a girl ❤️
and on top of everything else gru is about to rise
This is legitimately one of the funniest things I've ever seen (via @connorwitt)
[nancy pelosi email voice] GRU is RISING. can I count on you for $15?
jordan peterson got suspended on here for misgendering someone then he posted a fifteen minute video crying about how pride is a sin and that he’s banned from twitter and that he’d rather die than correct it. so basically to me he's like socrates,
i didn't "watch" the rise of gru i sat my white ass down and LISTENED
July 4th shouldn’t be celebrated as a pro-American holiday. It should be celebrated as it was intended. As an anti-British holiday
due to the increase in gas prices a man hanging from the passenger side of his best friend’s ride is no longer a scrub, he is a man making smart financial decisions and I’m intrigued
Doing teletherapy from your childhood home is kind of like “reporting to you live from the scene of the accident”
"You have a Master's degree", I whisper to myself as I struggle to find the end of a roll of tape.
Yes, Your Holiness. The Anglican and the Shintoist have been dealt with. No, Your Holiness, the public still believes me to be senile.
The worst part about a fender bender is getting out of your car and having to meet a new person
wikipedia: please. please just give me one dollar i'm begging you give me anything
me: [trying to look up the hamburglar's full name] shut the fuck up
What the fuck am I looking at
Hey! Stay in your lane!
and I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away…
it's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date
Blame it all on my roots… I showed up in croots
oh, everyone let elon just be sick and just get sicker and sicker and sicker and now you're upset about this?
btw bipolar people often cheat with friends, their wives, their colleagues when manic, it is called hypersexuality and it is extremely well understood and documented
no way. no fucking way
i am not having a baja blast i am actually kind of having a baja hard time
Some of todays husbands would rather listen to Kid A than take care of A Kid
the chicago style hot dog implies the existence of the mla style hot dog