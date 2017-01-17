ZTE's crowdsourced phone has boring specs

ZTE’s crowdsourced phone has already had quite a journey. After the phone’s concept — an eye-tracking, self-adhesive device — was voted on by ZTE users, the phone was put on Kickstarter. Now ZTE is giving us a clearer idea of what to expect specs-wise.

Here’s what we know the phone will have:

Android N

Dual rear-facing 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel camera

Snapdragon 625 processor

3,000mAh battery

Dual SIM option

Up to 256GB expandable memory

5.5-inch screen

Rear fingerprint sensor and NFC

Although it has the hardware specs down, ZTE told me at CES that they haven’t totally figured out the phone’s software, like how to get it to eye track. The company also didn’t divulge any details around the self-adhesive case, so we have no idea how the phone will stick to different surfaces. Still, Hawkeye costs $199 on Kickstarter if you feel like preordering and waiting for more details to trickle out. ZTE could use the help too; it has only raised $32,000 out of its $500,000 goal.