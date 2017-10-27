Apple now sells an expensive leather sleeve for 12-inch MacBooks

Apple has quietly released an elegant looking leather sleeve for 12-inch MacBooks that’s blind-embossed with the company’s logo. It’s the first sleeve of its kind from Apple, which until now has only sold third-party MacBook cases. Apple says the design allows you to charge your laptop while it’s sitting in the case, and ships in Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue for $149.

The price may seem a little steep, but Apple says the sleeve is “crafted from high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining,” which certainly sounds posh. It’s available now from the Apple Store, and ships within one business day. That looks a lot better than the five weeks plus (and counting!) you’re going to have to wait for an iPhone X preorder. So if you own a MacBook and need to fill an iPhone-X-shaped hole then maybe this is the purchase for you.