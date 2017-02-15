Intel’s new processor costs almost $9,000 and will make your server really fast

Intel’s latest and definitively greatest Xeon processor, the E7-8894 v4, has an MSRP of $8,898. There are other specs I can (and will) tell you about this, but really, that’s the most important one: $8,898.

Now, to be clear, this is a professional-grade piece of hardware that’s really only meant for companies running servers with big databases. Sure, it’s set a whole bunch of benchmarking records, but it’s not really the kind of chip you’d use to play Overwatch. I’m not even sure you could use this to play Overwatch.

Anyway, specs. So, what does your $8,898 investment get you? A 24 core processor with 60MB of cache that runs at 2.4GHz, with a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz. That makes it pretty similar to Intel’s previous E7-8890 v4 Xeon chip, which has a recommended price of $7,174 (a comparative bargin, I tell you!), but it only runs at a base speed of 2.2GHz. Whether the extra speed boost is worth the $1,716 dollars is entirely up to you.

Intel also makes a few other less powerful and cheaper Xeon processors in the E7-8800 line, but the E7-8894 v4 is the best of the bunch. And really, doesn’t your hypothetical industrial-grade server which you will probably never own or interact with deserve the best?