Samsung’s Galaxy S8 will reportedly go on sale April 21st

We’ve had quite a few leaks regarding Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, and now we’ve got our first sniff of a launch date. According to a report from ET News that cites a “high-ranking official for a mobile network provider,” Samsung will put the S8 on sale worldwide on April 21st. This will reportedly follow an unveiling of the phone in New York on March 29th — a date we’ve already seen reported by other sources.

If the leaks are to be believed we’ll see two new Galaxies in March — the S8 and S8+. The former is reported to have a 5.7-inch display, while the latter has a monstrous 6.2-inch screen. We’re also expecting a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera in each device. Other rumored specs include iris scanner functionality for the S8+ (first seen on the ill-fated Note 7) and the now-standard IP68 dust and water resistance on both devices. The main new feature of the S8 seems to be a buttonless design with slim bezels and rounded corners.

The new report from ET News also claims that LG’s next flagship, the G6, will go on sale on March 10th. We already know the device will be unveiled at MWC in a few days’ time, and we’re expecting the phone to come equipped with a wide-angle dual-camera system and an unusually tall 5.7-inch screen with a 18:9 aspect ratio.