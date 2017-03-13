Apple’s website now has a useful list of smart home gadgets that work with HomeKit

Apple’s list of HomeKit-compatible devices just got a whole lot better. While Apple has offered a list on its website that tracked which devices work with HomeKit, the new version (as first spotted by 9to5Mac) is far more useful. It now sorts products by category instead of brand, and notes whether or not the devices are actually available for purchase or not (along with links to purchase those that are).

The new directory breaks down offers for the following categories of Apple-compatible smart devices: lights, switches, outlets, thermostats, windows, fans, air conditioners, sensors, security, locks, cameras, doorbells, garage doors, bridges, and range extenders. Assuming Apple continues to update the list with new HomeKit products, the newly updated list should serve as a one-stop shop for those looking to build out a HomeKit-compatible smart home.