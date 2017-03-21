Apple doubles iPhone SE storage to 32GB and 128GB

Apple today introduced an iPhone SE with larger storage capacities of 32GB and 128GB of storage, doubling the capacity of the 16GB and 64GB models that have been available since the SE was released one year ago today. The prices remain the same as last year’s launch prices: $399 and $499. Both go on sale this Friday, March 24th. (The 64GB iPhone SE was discounted to $449 in September, so the 128GB has gone back up to the old rate.)

Other than a bump in built-in storage, the iPhone SE’s other features remain identical: it’s still largely an iPhone 5S with most of the internal hardware specs from the iPhone 6S. For many owners, the most appealing thing about the iPhone SE remains its manageable size and ideal form factor for one-handed use. It’s also powerful (with Apple’s A9 processor) and has a still-impressive 12-megapixel camera that originally debuted in the 6S.

Downsides compared to the flagship iPhone 7 include no water resistance, a lower-quality selfie camera, and a less impressive display that lacks 3D Touch. But for anyone who insists on a small phone, the iPhone SE still adds up to a pretty appealing package — now with more sensible storage options.