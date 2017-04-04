This tiny Lego Macintosh is the beautiful lovechild of a Raspberry Pi and e-paper display

Building Apple’s original Macintosh computer out of Lego isn’t exactly a new feat on the internet, with numerous versions of the famous computer floating around online (including this one from Chris McVeigh, featuring both accurate hardware internals and comprehensive instructions is probably the best of them).

But programmer Jannis Hermanns has taken things a step further with a functional (ish) classic Macintosh built out of Lego, a Raspberry Pi Zero, and an e‑paper display. While it doesn’t quite run macOS, the little Lego computer does run software called Docker, which can do things like work as a clock or display images on the e-paper screen. And by using a service called resin.io, Hermanns is able to remotely update the software over Wi-Fi, which is kind of neat.

Better yet, Hermanns has detailed the entire build process — which included designing the Lego case, wiring up the display, and all solving all usual pitfalls and problems that come up in a build like this — on his site. So if you’ve got a bit of technical know-how and some spare time, you should be able to put a Raspberry Pi-powered Lego Mac of your very own.