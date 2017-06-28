Now your nightlight can notify you of retweets and emails

Aumi Mini is a new project on Kickstarter from the creator of Aumi, a Bluetooth nightlight which was funded on Kickstarter in 2015 and shipped to backers this year. The new Mini model is way more ambitious, however. It's a USB-powered nightlight that connects to your Wi-Fi, and includes IFTTT support for getting into all sorts of automated shenanigans.

The exact sort internet events you'd like a nightlight to inform you of is, of course, entirely up to you. A few examples offered by Aumi include weather alerts, Wi-Fi-is-down notifications, and and smart home integration. Personally I'd like to use one to keep track of my unread emails. A light that will never fade.

The nightlight can also trigger its own events based on the built-in ambient light and touch sensors, if you're interested in practicality.

An app lets you directly control the nightlight's color, brightness, and modes. Like, for instance, you can turn on motion detection to have the nightlight actually do nightlight work when you're stumbling toward the bathroom at night.

Do you want to fund this on Kickstarter? It doesn't matter what you want, the project already passed its $22,821 funding goal. Get on board the smart nightlight train or get left behind, in the dark, uninformed about your Twitter mentions while you stare vacantly at an empty wall socket. The backer price is $24.