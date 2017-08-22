Lamborghini’s luxury Android phone is definitely not worth $2,450

I understand people's phone choices say something about their personalities, so what does the luxury Lamborghini phone say about the person who uses it? They're glamorous? They enjoy leather? They value luxury, maybe? I can't say, nor can I even guess, because I doubt I'll ever see someone with Lamborghini's new Alpha - One smartphone. The Android device, which the company debuted today features "Italian handmade black leather" with a custom Italian leather accompanying phone case. That's about as luxury as it get.

Specs-wise buyers can expect:

5.5-inch WQHD, 2560x1440, display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

Android Nougat

4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and up to 128GB of expandable storage

20-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera

3,250mAh battery

Dual SIM card support

Fingerprint scanner

The phone will be available starting today in both the UK and UAE, as well as online. In the UK, it'll be sold exclusively at Harrod's while in the UAE, it'll be sold at multiple retailers, including at Levant luxury boutique in the Dubai Mall. It'll cost $2,450. It doesn't come with the car. Sorry. So yes, you'll have to invest a lot of money into your Lamborghini lifestyle, but leather isn't cheap and you've got a sporty look to maintain.