Apple reportedly holding iPhone event on September 12th

Apple is reportedly holding an event on September 12th to launch the next iPhone, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The company is expected to release three new devices — a new flagship device (possibly called the iPhone 8), with a new edge-to-edge OLED display and 3D face scanning technology, along with updated versions of the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that are rumored to add an updated glass back design and wireless charging.

Apple has yet to send out invitations to any September event, but given that August is rapidly ending, it’s likely only a matter of time at this point.