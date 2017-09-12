How the iPhone X compares to the best Android phones

The iPhone X is here, and it might be the most dramatic update to Apple’s flagship smartphone in years. Gone are mainstay features like the iconic home button and Touch ID, replaced by a bezel-free OLED display and a new Face ID feature that relies on 3D face-scanning technology to unlock your phone and process Apple Pay purchases.

And that’s not counting other upgrades to the iPhone X — like the faster A11 processor, wireless charging, and a True Tone display for better color accuracy — that the device shares with the more modest iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models that Apple also announced today.

The iPhone X may be the most powerful iPhone ever, but compared to almost any other Android flagships, it’s hard to pick out a category where it leads the pack — at least on paper when comparing raw specifications. But if Apple has shown one thing time and again with every iPhone generation, it’s that optimization of hardware and software matter just as much — if not more — than the hard numbers of which phone has more RAM, which is why Apple’s phones tend to perform so well, even with comparatively weaker hardware.

That said, it is still informative when considering what phone to buy next to see how the numbers play out head-to-head, so we’ve put Apple’s newest devices up against the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, the Essential Phone, LG V30, and more to see which smartphone’s specs reign supreme.