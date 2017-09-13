Apple releases urBeats3 earphones with new design

Among all the hubbub at Apple’s iPhone event yesterday, something else was released that wasn’t mentioned onstage: new urBeats3 earphones. The modestly priced earphones come with a Lightning connector and are featured in three colors: matte silver, matte gold, and black.

Apple says the earphones feature a “fine-tuned acoustic design” with an axial-aligned driver as well as secure-fit wingtips and magnetic earbuds. There’s also a RemoteTalk button to activate Siri, take calls, and control your music with one push. Unlike the urBeats2, which were white with color accents, the urBeats3 feature all-over color. They’ve been slightly redesigned, with tilted earbuds and a smoother housing. For those who still have an audio jack, the urBeats3 do come in a version with a 3.5mm plug, with completely different color options — gray, white, black, and blue — to remind you that no, you do not own a new iPhone.

Other products have also been given a color refresh ahead of the new iPhones’ ship dates, as noted by 9to5Mac. The BeatsX earphones are now offered in matte silver and matte gold, and iPhone Lightning dock is available in black, silver, gold, space gray, and rose gold.

Apple’s urBeats3 earphones will retail for $99.95, and will be available this fall.