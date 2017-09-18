Apple raises prices for iPhone screen replacements by $20

Apple has quietly increased the cost to repair broken screens on the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, 7 and 7 Plus, as noted by Reddit users over the weekend, raising the price of screen replacements on Apple's more recent devices by $20 across the board.

That means that it now costs $149 to replace a screen on the smaller 6S and 7 instead of the original $129, and $169 for the 6S Plus and 7 Plus, up from the old price of $149. The new $149 and $169 prices also apply to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which will be released later this week.

Apple has also increased the cost of AppleCare+

These prices only apply if you've got an iPhone that isn't covered by Apple's extended AppleCare+ warranty, though — if you pay for AppleCare+ and are within your two year window, then the first two screen replacements on your device will only cost $29 each, no matter which device you have. Unfortunately, Apple has also increased the cost of AppleCare+, at least for its larger phones, increasing the price from $129 for the 6S Plus, 7 Plus, and 8 Plus to $149. (AppleCare+ for the iPhone 6S, 7, and 8 still costs the same $129.)

And while Apple hasn't announced how much out of coverage iPhone X screen replacements will cost yet, the company has already said that it'll be jacking up the price of AppleCare+ for its most premium phone, too, with the extended warranty there set to cost $200.

But at the end of the day, even if you're not buying Apple's newest phones this year, it just became more expensive to fix your broken screens, and more expensive to buy an extended warranty that will make it cheaper. And that's not a great look for Apple, period.