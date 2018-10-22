Apple unveils repair pricing for iPhone XR, screen fix costs $199

Apple will start shipping the iPhone XR this week, and ahead of its launch, the company has unveiled repair pricing. If you crack that notched LCD display, it’ll cost you $199 to fix (if you don’t have AppleCare+). That’s significantly cheaper than the OLEDs on the iPhone XS and XS Max: the XS costs $279, and the XS Max costs $329. Meanwhile, a battery replacement will cost $69 across the three new devices.

Repairs related to “other damage,” like a shattered glass back, cost $399 on the iPhone XR versus $549 on the XS and $599 on the XS Max. The iPhone XS and X from last year have the same repair costs overall. AppleCare+ covers two accidental damage incidents at $99, regardless of your iPhone model, while a screen repair through the program costs $29. AppleCare+ costs $149 for the iPhone XR, 8 Plus, and 7 Plus and $199 for the XS or XS Max. That covers users for two years, so basically one repair a year. It’s worth the price if you actually take advantage of the repairs.

This is also a good time to remind you that Apple’s discounted battery repairs for the iPhone 6 and later expire on December 31st. It currently costs $29, but will jump to $49 in the new year. The iPhone X’s battery repair cost will rise to $69. Also, if you repair your phone with “unauthorized modifications” you likely won’t be serviced by Apple and might have to buy a new device.