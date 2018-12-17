LG’s rollable TV will reportedly be an actual product in 2019

The LG Display rollable TV prototype from CES 2018 is set to go on sale as a consumer product next year, according to a source that spoke to Bloomberg. The 65-inch OLED panels are able to retract into a base when not in use, or can hide part of the screen so that content shot in wider aspect ratios can be viewed without letterboxing.

Bloomberg also says that LG is likely to unveil its first 5G phone at Mobile World Congress in February, although that’s not too much of a surprise — Sprint and LG have already announced plans to release a 5G device in the first half of the year.

Last month Engadget reported that it had seen internal documents indicating that LG would be displaying full-on rollable TVs at CES 2019, rather than the prototypes shown off by its LG Display affiliate in January. Engadget and Evan “Evleaks” Blass also expect an LG foldable phone to make an appearance at the show, but Bloomberg’s sources believe otherwise.

The Verge will, of course, be on hand to bring you all the bendy screen news straight from Las Vegas next month.