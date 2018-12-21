LG’s second-gen 4K laser projector works from just two inches away from your wall

LG announced its first-generation CineBeam 4K laser projector at last year’s CES, and ahead of the upcoming 2019 conference, the company is taking the wraps off the second-gen HU85L model.

The new version offers an updated design from the HU80K’s tall, black tower shape, instead opting for a more traditional rectangular grey box that should blend a little more seamlessly into your living room. According to LG, the big new draw with the HU85L is its “Ultra Short Throw (UST) technology” which lets it project a 90-inch screen from just two inches away from a wall. Alternatively, users can move it a bit farther to seven inches away for a bigger 120-inch image.

LG hasn’t yet revealed full specifications just yet, but it is promising that the HU85L will offer up to 2,500 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 4K UHD resolution, as well as USB, Ethernet, and HDMI ports for connectivity. Additionally, like LG’s other recent smart TVs, the HU85L will support the company’s ThinQ AI for voice commands and smart suggestions of what to watch next, along with support for a variety of built-in streaming apps.

There’s no word yet on price or release date for the HU85L, but presumably LG will have more information to offer when CES rolls around in a few weeks.